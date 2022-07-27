The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 stock – live: Consoles still in stock at Game, Very, Scan and Currys – here’s how to get yours
Here’s the latest PlayStation restock news from John Lewis, Smyths Toys, Amazon and more
Update 27 July: The PS5 is still in stock at Very, the BT Shop and Argos, with digital edition bundles also available at Game, Currys and Scan. It sold out at Amazon within just a few minutes yesterday. Read on for more information.
Since its launch in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been ridiculously difficult to get a hold of. Supply chain issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic have brought the production of Sony’s latest games console to a near-standstill.
Thankfully, the stock situation has improved massively in recent months, with PS5 bundles being readily available in at least one retailer since late April, with Game and the BT Shop, plus several independent retailers like The Game Collection and Scan leading the charge.
We expect this avalanche of console restocks to continue throughout the summer. But while restocks have become more frequent, buying a console on its own is still a challenge, with retailers preferring to restock bundles over the standalone console – those sell out in the blink of an eye. Digital consoles – bundles included – were even more difficult to find, until this week, where we’ve finally seen the cheaper console arrive at several retailers.
If you’re still hunting down the elusive PlayStation 5, we’ve got one tip for you – sit yourself down on this liveblog and watch for your real-time alerts. Our aim is to secure you a next-gen machine, whether that’s a bundle, or a standalone disc or digital edition console, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to nab alongside your new console, plus the latest game reviews.
Read more:
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
- Very: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- Argos: Disc | Digital | Bundle
- Game: Disc | Digital
- Smyths Toys: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- PlayStation Direct: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- AO: Digital | Bundles
- Amazon: Disc | Digital | Disc bundle| Digital bundle
- ShopTo: Bundles
- John Lewis & Partners: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- Asda: Disc | Bundles
- Currys: Bundles
- Tesco: Disc
- BT Shop: Disc | Digital
- EE: Bundles
- Box: Bundles
- Studio: Bundles
- Scan: Bundles
- Hughes: Bundles
- Base:Bundles
- Littlewoods: Disc
- The Game Collection: Bundles
Check stock from US PS5 retailers below:
The PS5 is also available exclusively to BT customers
Although available for everyone to buy elsewhere, existing BT customers can pick up a PS5 console exclusively at the BT Shop. These consoles can be bought only by customers who enter an access code, which is emailed out by BT. The online store currently has loads of consoles in stock, with more than 50 of each bundle in some cases.
These bundles all include the PS5 disc edition. The cheapest adds in Horizon Forbidden West and is priced at £499.99. Next up is a bundle that instead adds an extra Dualsense controller (in black or white) for a total of £508.98. Lastly, the console can be bought with both the game and the controller for £549.97.
This PS5 bundle is available today from Very
Unlike some other retailers, Very is selling its PS5 stock using a pre-order system. Only one bundle is currently available, including a PS5 disc edition with Ratchet+Clank: Rift Apart for £559.98, and orders placed now will be delivered on 12 August, which is just over two weeks away.
Good morning
Good morning and welcome back to another day of PS5 restock live-blogging from the IndyBest team. We saw loads of consoles restocks across multiple UK retailers yesterday (Tuesday, 26 July) and so far it looks like many of those consoles are still available today too.
Stay tuned to this live blog for the latest news on PS5 console and bundle restocks across the UK and US, as well as all of the must-have information on Sony’s next-generation game console.
A recap of today’s PS5 restock events
All righty folks, that’s us done for another day of console tracking. W hope we’ve managed to find you the best console bundle for your needs.
None of them have that je ne sais quoi? Still looking for a standalone console instead? Fret not, we’ll be back tomorrow to bring you more live real-time stock alerts.
Best. upcoming PS5 games
Getting your PS5 games wishlist ready? Us too, so we’ve started compiling a list of the best upcoming games coming to the PS5 over the next few months.
From Two Point Campus to Madden 23 and God of War Ragnarok. we’ve rounded up all the games currently available to pre-order today.
These are the PS5 games we’re looking forward to in 2022
Playstation 5 users will be able to enjoy upcoming titles such as ‘Resident Evil 4’, ‘The Last of Us Part One’ and ‘Forspoken’
PS5 disc edition vs digital
Confused about which console to plump for? Really, the only difference between the two is that the digital edition console doesn’t have a disc drive, while the disc edition console does. This is (we assume) why it’s cheaper.
If you don’t own physical PS4 games and you don’t have a collection of movies on Blu-ray, it could be a good idea to go for the digital edition console.
Games are downloaded from the PlayStation Store and ownership is tied to your PlayStation Network account. Unfortunately, because there’s no disc drive, you won’t be able to play any physical games you might own.
The disc edition of the PlayStation 5 costs £449, while the digital edition, without the disc drive, is cheaper and costs £359. Obviously, when packaged in a bundle, the price is inflated.
PS5 digital vs disc: What is the difference between the two?
The PS5 digital and the PS5 disc have some subtle differences
New PS Plus service explained
Confused about how the new PS Plus subscription service works? We’re going to break it down for you in simple terms. Instead of one subscription, there are now three.
You’ve got the essential subscription, the extra subscription and the premium subscription. The essential tier costs £6.99 p
er month (Playstation.com), the extra tier costs £10.99 per month (Playstation.com) and the highest tier, premium, costs £13.49 per month (Playstation.com).
To find out what extras you get with each subscription tier, have a read of our exhaustive guide below:
The new PS Plus service has just gone live in the UK – here’s what tier to buy
Sony’s new subscription is available now. Here are the differences between essential, extra and premium tiers and how to start 7-day free trial
‘Rollerdrome’ PS5 review hands-on
If you’re looking for another upcoming PS5 game, then Rollerdrome is arriving as a console exclusive on 16 August 2022. We had a chance to speak with the developers about the game as well as try an early portion in a hands-on preview.
We said: “Rollerdrome is shaping up to be one of the most stylish, twitch-inducing indie titles of 2022 with an extensive trick list and secrets to discover, carefully balancing on the sweetspot between learning and mastery that extreme sports games strive for.”
Rollerdrome is set to be one of the most stylish games of 2022 – our hands-on preview
Roll7 follows up the success of OlliOlli World with another stylish extreme sports title. Read our full hands-on preview and interview with developers
‘Hogwarts Legacy': Leaked pre-order details shows what could be in store on the collector’s and deluxe editions
Potter fans, we’re still waiting for a Hogwarts Legacy’ release date to be officially confirmed, but it seems like details around the game’s pre-order bundles have already been leaked!
According to reports from VGC. A Reddit user has discovered a Marauder’s Map of information, detailing what players can expect to see in the deluxe versions of the game before it’s release later this year. So what collector editions are going to be available? Have a read of our article to find out.
The contents of Hogwarts Legacy’s collector’s edition have appeared online
Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled to release this year and details of its collector’s and deluxe editions have leaked already – here’s what we know
Where can you buy the PS5 today?
And that’s everything, so where can you buy the PS5 right now? Here’s a list of retailers, categorised by the disc and digital edition consoles and sorted by price.
Where can you buy the PS5 disc edition console today?
- BT Shop: From £499.99 –Horizon Forbidden West PS5 bundles. You need to be a BT Broadband customer to buy the console
- Very: £559.9 – Horizon Forbidden West PS5 disc edition bundle with Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Argos: £569.99 – PS5 bundle with Horizon Forbidden West, a gaming headset and an extra controller available
Where can you buy the PS5 digital edition console today?
- Game: £479.99 – PS5 digital edition bundle with Horizon Forbidden West, extra dualsense controller and controller case
- Currys: £549 – PS5 digital edition bundle with a copy of Horizon Forbidden West, an extra white dualsense controller and a SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ wireless 7.1 gaming headset
- Scan: £624.98 – PS5 digital edition bundle with Horizon Forbidden West, a 1TB WD SN850 SSD, a Sabrent PS5 heatsink, an extra dualsense controller and a pair of blue light glasses
