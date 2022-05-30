The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 stock – live: These are the cheapest deals restocked from Very, BT, AO and more
Keep up to date with the latest restocks from Smyths Toys, Amazon, Argos and more
UPDATE: The PS5 is now in stock at AO, Very, EE, the BT Shop and Currys. It could restock at Game soon. Read on for more information.
It’s been a year and a half since the PS5 was first released, and a year since we started officially tracking PS5 restocks, yet we’re all still here, clinging on to the dream of owning one of the elusive consoles.
While you still can’t reliably buy a PS5 in-store, the situation has massively improved online in recent weeks, and it has led to a nice uplift in restocks throughout the month of May, leading us to believe that the stock shortage may (temporarily?) be over.
Last week, we saw one of the biggest drops on record, with nine retailers restocking the console, including the BT Shop, Currys, John Lewis & Partners, Scan, Asda, Very and Studio. Buying a console on its own is more difficult than picking up a bundle, with standalone consoles selling out in the blink of an eye, but we’re here to help.
Still hunting down the elusive PS5 console? Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine, plus the latest game reviews. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.
Very has the second cheapest PS5 bundle available to buy now
Not a BT Broadband customer? You’re going to want to shimmy yourself on down to Very’s website to catch the next best deal on the PS5. No standalone consoles available anymore, but you can get yourselves a PS5 disc edition console with a copy of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for £538.98.
Very had some Horizon Forbidden West bundles in stock on Friday (the same ones as the BT Shop), but these sold out over the weekend.
The cheapest PS5 bundle available right now is from the BT Shop
All righty, so the cheapest PS5 bundle currently on offer is from the BT Shop. The retailer is currently selling a Horizon Forbidden West PS5 disc edition bundle for £499.99. Most retailers were selling this exact bundle last week, but they’ve all sold out now.
The reason why, we assume, the BT Shop still has stock of this bundle available is because it locks its consoles behind a subscriber paywall (essentially). You need to be a BT Broadband customer to buy a console from the BT Shop – that’s the only way you can get an access code.
If you are a BT Broadband customer and want to get your hands on an access code, navigate to your MyBT portal, scroll down to the “Your Offers” section and click on PS5.
G’morning PS5 hunters
Goooooood morning PS5 hunters and welcome back to The Independent’s PS5 restock liveblog. We hope you all had a fab weekend and are ready to find the best deals on the console, as well as sniff out any standalone consoles hiding around the corner.
This morning, five retailers still have the console in stock. There are no standalone consoles, however, so you’ll have to make do with the cheapest bundles. As always, we’ll be taking you through the cheapest bundles on offer and where you can buy them. We’ll also be keeping an eye out for any new restocks and standalone console drops. All righty, let’s do this.
