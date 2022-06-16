The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 stock – live: Consoles in stock at Argos, Game and BT – how to buy
Keep up to date with the latest restocks from Smyths Toys, Amazon, Argos and more
UPDATE (16.06.2022): The PS5 is still in stock at Argos, Game, BT Shop, The Game Collection and Scan. It is sold out at Amazon and EE, but could restock at Argos this week. Read on for more information.
It’s been a year and a half since the PS5 was first released into the wild, and a whole year since we started officially tracking PS5 restocks, but we’re still here seeking out consoles like it’s 2020.
Thankfully, the situation has massively improved in recent months. Consoles were pretty much in stock throughout the entire month of May, with Game leading the charge. We had nearly 108 restocks across the month – the most we’ve ever seen since Sony released the console in 2020. And June has so far continued the momentum, with Game, EE and the BT Shop being in stock practically all month long.
Saying that though, buying a console on its own is still more difficult than picking up a bundle, with standalone consoles selling out in the blink of an eye, while digital consoles (bundles included) have been non-existent. But we’re here to help, whether you’re after a bundle or the standalone PS5 disc and PS5 digital edition consoles.
Still hunting down the elusive PlayStation 5? Our goal is to secure you a next-gen machine, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new console, plus the latest game reviews. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.
How to get a PS5 voucher code for the BT Shop
As we mentioned in our previous post, BT is giving its customers a helping hand when it comes to securing a PS5. Instead of throwing open the virtual doors and dealing with a stampede like other retailers, BT sends out unique voucher codes to its customers.
If you are a BT TV customer, for example, or subscribe to BT Sport, you can apply to receive a PS5 voucher code. These are emailed out sporadically and can be used to access a PS5 next time the BT store has a restock. You still have to pay the regular price, of course, but this system is a neat way of rewarding BT customers and giving them a better chance of securing a console.
This huge PS5 bundle is available from The Game Collection now
We said earlier how it’s disappointing that the PS5 console is tricky to buy on its own without any games. While this is true, those with a larger budget and keen to buy a massive bundle should head to The Game Collection.
This online retailer currently offers a £659.95 bundle that includes the PS5 disc edition console, plus Horizon Forbidden West, Death Stranding: Director’s Cut, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Watch Dogs: Legion, Subnautica: Below Zero, Grand Theft Auto V and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Extraction.
What happened to the PS5 digital edition?
Priced at £349.99, the PS5 digital edition is the cheapest way to get your hands on a next-generation Sony game console. But buying one has been rather tricky for months now. As the disc edition slowly becomes easier to buy – it’s currently available at Game, BT Shop, Argos and more – the digital edition remains scarce.
Take Smyths Toys as an example. The retailer tends to restock its PS5 disc edition reserves every few weeks, but only one restock, on June 10, also included the cheaper console. Prior to that, only the disc edition was available. Now, the retailer says it is expecting new digital edition stock “TBC 2022”, which isn’t particularly helpful.
Digital edition consoles sometimes appear in-store at branches of Game, but they are much rarer than the pricier disc edition.
The BT Shop also has PS5 stock today
BT Shop is another retailer with PS5 stock available to buy today. Thes are available exclusively to BT customers, who need a code to access stock on the website. BT has sold out of a bundle with the PS5 and Horizon Forbidden West, but still has a bundle with the console and game, plus an extra Dualsense controller, for £549.97.
The PS5 is now in stock at Argos
Argos has just added a bunch of PS5 consoles to its website. These consoles are, contrary to our previous post, available on their own and not part of a bundle. This will surely be great news for some shoppers.
As ever, Argos has a frustrating system where stock is added gradually, and you need to find a console available locally to you before you can complete your purchase. Keep trying and with a bit of luck stock will become available in your area soon.
Buying a PS5 on its own is still almost impossible
Regular readers may well have noticed by now, that buying a PS5 console on its own is just about impossible. Currently, most retailers only offer the PS5 as part of a bundle with Horizon Forbidden West. That’s fine if you want the game, but if you don’t then it’s frustrating that the console can’t be nought on its own for the regular retail price.
We’re hoping this situation will change once excitement for Horizon Forbidden West has calmed down and more consoles become available.
These PS5 bundles are available at Game today
Game is one of several retailers to have PS5 bundles available to buy online today. All of these bundles include the PS5 disc edition and Horizon Forbidden West. The cheapest bundle, which includes just the console and the game, is priced at £519.98, or adding a second Dualsense controller takes the price to £579.97, and adding Gran Turismo 7 on top of that bumps the price up to £639.96.
Good morning, PS5 hunters
Live blog signing off
That brings another day of PS5 hunting to a close. And, while a restock of consoles at Amazon and EE soon ran dry, we’re please to report that console bundles are currently still available at Game, BT Shop, The Game Collection and Scan.
We’ll be back again tomorrow, ready to bring you all of the latest PS5 restocking news, across the UK and US, as soon as we have it.
Argos is expected to restock this week
As we predicted earlier this week, the good folks at the PS5StockAlertUK Twitter account revealed on Tuesday that Argos is planning to have a PS5 restock sometime this week. It is claims Argos received a shipment of the rare PS5 digital edition on 14 June, and will receive a delivery of the disc edition console on Friday, 17 June.
With this information, we can expect to see Argos make its consoles available over the weekend, or early next week.
