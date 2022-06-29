On the hunt for a PS5? Here’s where you can buy it today (iStock / The Independent)

Update 29 June: The PS5 is in stock at Argos, Very, ShopTo, AO, Currys and the BT Shop for BT Broadband customers. The PS5 could restock at Game this week. Read on for more information.

Since launching in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been seriously difficult to get hold of. Supply chain issues stemming from the global pandemic have brought production of Sony’s latest games console to a near-standstill.

Thankfully, the situation has improved in recent months. The PS5 was pretty much in stock throughout the entire month of May, with Game leading the charge. We had nearly 108 restocks across the month – the most we’ve ever seen since Sony released the console. And as we approach the end ofJune, the month has so far continued this momentum, with Game, EE and the BT Shop, plus several independent retailers like The Game Collection, being in stock for much of the last few weeks.

Saying that, buying a console on its own is still more difficult than picking up a bundle, with standalone consoles selling out in the blink of an eye, while digital consoles (bundles included) have been non-existent. But we’re here to help, whether you’re after a bundle or the standalone PS5 disc and PS5 digital edition consoles.

Still hunting down the elusive PlayStation 5? Our goal is to secure you a next-gen machine, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to nab alongside your new console, plus the latest game reviews.

If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.

