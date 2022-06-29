The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 stock – live: Argos, Currys and AO restocks available now – how to buy a console
Here’s the latest PlayStation restock news from Smyths, Game, Amazon and more
Update 29 June: The PS5 is in stock at Argos, Very, ShopTo, AO, Currys and the BT Shop for BT Broadband customers. The PS5 could restock at Game this week. Read on for more information.
Since launching in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been seriously difficult to get hold of. Supply chain issues stemming from the global pandemic have brought production of Sony’s latest games console to a near-standstill.
Thankfully, the situation has improved in recent months. The PS5 was pretty much in stock throughout the entire month of May, with Game leading the charge. We had nearly 108 restocks across the month – the most we’ve ever seen since Sony released the console. And as we approach the end ofJune, the month has so far continued this momentum, with Game, EE and the BT Shop, plus several independent retailers like The Game Collection, being in stock for much of the last few weeks.
Saying that, buying a console on its own is still more difficult than picking up a bundle, with standalone consoles selling out in the blink of an eye, while digital consoles (bundles included) have been non-existent. But we’re here to help, whether you’re after a bundle or the standalone PS5 disc and PS5 digital edition consoles.
Still hunting down the elusive PlayStation 5? Our goal is to secure you a next-gen machine, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to nab alongside your new console, plus the latest game reviews.
If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
- Very: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- Argos: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- Game: Disc | Digital
- Smyths Toys: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- PlayStation Direct: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- AO: Bundles
- Amazon: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- ShopTo: Bundles
- John Lewis & Partners: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- Asda: Disc | Bundles
- Currys: Bundles
- Tesco: Disc
- BT Shop: Disc | Digital
- EE:Bundles
- Box: Bundles
- Studio: Bundles
- Scan: Bundles
- Hughes: Bundles
- Littlewoods: Disc
- The Game Collection: Bundles
Argos has just had a PS5 restock, with consoles available now
Argos has just had a PS5 restock, and consoles are available to buy from its website right now, for both collection and home delivery.. Although the console can’t be bought on its own, Argos is selling a bundle with the PS5 disc edition and Horizon Forbidden West for £499.99.
As ever with Argos restocks, you will have to enter your postcode to check if the console is available near you.
These are the PS5 bundles available at ShopTo today
ShopTo has three PS5 bundles available to buy today. The cheapest is priced at £499.85 and includes the disc edition console with Horizon Forbidden West. Above this, there’s a bundle that includes an additional Dualsense controller, for a total of £559.85, and lastly ShopTo has a bundle that includes the console, Horizon Forbidden West, an additional controller, and Lego Starwars for £589.85.
This PS5 bundle is available to pre-order at Very right now
Very has PS5 consloles available to pre-order now, with deliveries to take place on 6 July. While the console isn’t available on its own, Very is selling the disc edition with Horizon Forbidden West for £499.99.
Good morning
Good morning, PS5 hunters, and welcome to another day here on the IndyBest PS5 tracker liveblog. As ever, we’ll be bringing you all of the latest restocking news from retailers across the UK and US, in a bid to secure you a console. Happy hunting.
PS5 tracker, signing off
That’s all from us today! We’ve seen stock drops of the PS5 from Playstation Direct, Currys, AO and Very, with stock stilll available from ShopTo and BT.
We’ll be back first thing tomorrow for more Playstation stock updates. We’re still expecting a few retailers to drop this week from Game, so we’ll be keeping a close eye on them for any updates.
Best games for PS5
Wondering what games are worth picking up for the PS5? We have just the list for you.
Not only have some of these games received a visual upgrade with improved loading times, they’ve also made excellent use of the PS5’s additional hardware capabilities, such as dualsense controller support and storage optimisation for the SSD.
As even more exclusive titles make their way on to the PS5, such as the upcoming Forspoken or God of War: Ragnarok, then they will be added to this list if they are a worthwhile experience.
Find out more about the best PS5 games for every type of player.
19 of the best PS5 games for every kind of player
The PlayStation 5 has been out since 2020 and has plenty of hits. Here are the best PS5 games including best mysteries, simulators, kid-friendly ones and more
Best pre-order deals for ‘The Callisto Protocol’
Helmed by Glen Schofield, co-creator of the original Dead Space from Visceral Games, The Callisto Protocol is set to be one of the biggest space-based horror games to come out this year.
The Callisto Protocol is set in 2320 at a prison colony called Black Iron, located on Jupiter’s moon Callisto. The player takes the role of prisoner Jacob Lee as he finds himself caught in the midst of an alien invasion.
While the game has been built with the current Playstation and Xbox series X/S generation of consoles in mind, the horror title is also slated to come out on PS5, Playstation 4, Xbox One and PC platforms in December 2022. For the best pre-order deals, have a read of our guide.
The best pre-order deals for The Callisto Protocol on Playstation, Xbox and PC
The upcoming survival horror from Striking Distance Studios is coming this December. Here’s where to get the best deals from ShopTo, Game, Argos and more
Nintendo Direct is about to start
In Nintendo news today, the gaming giant has announced it’s holding another Nintendo Direct event –and it’s available to watch shortly.
We’re particularly fond of the format as it gives us a much better idea of what Nintendo is willing to share more publicly and narrows down what we can expect in future announcements.
We can expect to see around 25 minutes of brand new footage going into greater detail around some of the titles we can expect to see later this year.
If you want to watch it in the UK, it’s expected to be available at 2pm BST.
You can also watch the videoon Nintendo’s official YouTube channel when it goes live. Make sure that you click the bell icon to set a reminder for when the event starts.
Find out how to watch it and what games we can expect to see with our Nintendo Direct explainer guide.
The next Nintendo Direct will focus on third-party titles – here’s how to watch
The next Nintendo Direct will feature 25 minutes of third party titles. Here’s how to watch the event live, when it starts and what new details to expect
What bundles are still available at AO?
It looks like the £499.99 bundle from AO has now sold out but there is still another bundle available for £629 with a few extras included.
This bundle includes a disc edition console, extra dualsense controller, a copy of Horizon Forbidden West as well as Gran Turismo 7.
