The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 stock – live: Game and BT restocks are available now, could Argos be next?
Here’s the latest PlayStation restock news from John Lewis, Currys, Amazon and more
Update 19 July: The digital edition PS5 is now in stock at Game, Very, ShopTo and the BT Shop. It could restock at Argos this week. Read on for more information.
Since its launch in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been ridiculously difficult to procure. Supply chain issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic have brought the production of Sony’s latest games console to a near-standstill.
Thankfully, the state of affairs has improved massively in recent months, with the PS5 remaining in stock in at least one retailer since late April, with Game and the BT Shop, plus several independent retailers like The Game Collection and Scan leading the charge.
We expect this avalanche of console restocks to continue throughout the summer. But while restocks have become more frequent, buying a console on its own is still a challenge, with retailers preferring to restock bundles over the standalone console. Those sell out in the blink of an eye. Digital consoles – bundles included – are even more difficult to find, and have basically vanished from the face of the earth.
If you’re still hunting down the elusive PlayStation 5, we’ve got one tip for you – sit yourself down on this liveblog and watch for your real-time alerts. Our goal is to secure you a next-gen machine, whether that’s a bundle, or a standalone disc or digital edition console, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to nab alongside your new console, plus the latest game reviews.
Read more:
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
- Very: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- Argos: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- Game: Disc | Digital
- Smyths Toys: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- PlayStation Direct: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- AO: Digital | Bundles
- Amazon: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- ShopTo: Bundles
- John Lewis & Partners: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- Asda: Disc | Bundles
- Currys: Bundles
- Tesco: Disc
- BT Shop: Disc | Digital
- EE: Bundles
- Box: Bundles
- Studio: Bundles
- Scan: Bundles
- Hughes: Bundles
- Base:Bundles
- Littlewoods: Disc
- The Game Collection: Bundles
Check stock from US PS5 retailers below:
Good morning, PS5 trackers
And we’re back! It looks like we’re currently in stock over at Game and the BT Shop with bundles from Very and ShopTo available as well. We’re expecting Argos stock to drop this week, so we’ll be keeping a particularly close eye on the retailer as we wait for more consoles.
Be sure to stay tuned to the liveblog for more information!
A recap of today’s PS5 restock events
All righty folks, we got through the first sweaty day of restocks this week, with ShopTo joining the fray as it dropped digital edition console bundles.
Disc edition PS5 bundles are still in stock at Game, Very and the BT Shop if you’re still after one of those. And they’re not too keenly priced either! We’ve never seen a better time to buy the console with these all-time low prices.
Not appetising enough? We’ll be back tomorrow to see if any standalone consoles drop. Until then!
‘Stray’ PS5 review
Our review of Stray on the PS5 is in, and needless to say, the game pulled us in and had us wanting more (literally).
In our review of the game, our writer says that “BlueTwelve Studios and Annapurna Interactive have crafted a memorable experience that finishes just as it gets comfortable with its footing. But while it is short, it’s a testament to how the game looks, sounds and plays that it begs for more.”
Those who are curious to explore Stray’s world on Playstation can pick up a free copy with a PS Plus extra and/or premium subscription, making it a worthy addition to your digital library.
To read our full Stray review, have a read of our article below:
Stray is a wonderful ‘cat-former’ but it’s over far too quickly
Annapurna Interactive’s latest indie title is a wonderful experience that needs more time to stretch its paws – read our verdict on its gameplay and story
When could we see a PS5 slim console?
Now that the PS5 shortage has started to ease up (very slightly, mind), people are turning their attention to the next iteration of the PS5, and that’s the PS5 slim.
While there hasn’t been any confirmation of the PS5 slim’s existence just yet, next year, the PS5 will be three years old, and that’s usually when we see a slim version of Sony’s console released. Of course, that timeline might be pushed back considering the supply constraints, but it’s one we’ll be keeping a close eye on.
When could Currys restock the PS5?
Currys could restock the console again later this month. The retailer last dropped a bunch of bundles onto its website on 27 June, with stock selling out on 6 July.
Currys has been doing this quite frequently recently – releasing console bundles toward the end of the month, so expect another drop toward the end of July. That said, bundles at Currys are always expensive, costing £610 and above, so it’s not a retailer to rely on if you’re searching for a cheap bundle or a standalone console.
Best PS5 games
Now that you’ve got a PS5 on the way, you’re probably going to want to get some new games to play on your machine. We’ve rounded up 19 of our favourite PS5 games that everyone needs to play, and the list contains both new games and old.
One of our top picks is Deathloop. “Like Arkane Studios’s other titles, Deathloop is a genre-bending mixture of stealth, role-play, first-person shooting all set in a stylish world,” our writer said in their review. “Players will control Colt Vahn, as he tries to escape Blackreef, an island populated by hedonists using a timeloop to host an endless party”.
19 of the best PS5 games for every kind of player
The PlayStation 5 has been out since 2020 and has plenty of hits. Here are the best PS5 games including best mysteries, simulators, kid-friendly ones and more
When could John Lewis restock the PS5?
John Lewis & Partners last restocked the PS5 on 5 July and before that on 25 May. The retailer used to restock the console very infrequently – generally once every two and a half months – but John Lewis has caught on to other retailer’s practices, and has begun bundling the machine with other accessories.
This has meant that restocks at John Lewis are lasting more than a couple of minutes and are taking place far more frequently. That said, we’re still doubtful about another restock taking place this month.
Get a 7-day free trial of PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium
Sony has just launched a new 7-day trial period for both extra and premium tiers of the new PS Plus service so you can decide which is the right one for you. But how do you get the free trial?
Simply visit the Playstation website and choose which tier you want to subscribe to for the seven-day period. If you’re not interested in keeping the subscription, then you will need to make sure that you cancel it before the trial period ends.
The new PS Plus service has just gone live in the UK – here’s what tier to buy
Sony’s new service will phase out the old subscription model. Here are the differences between essential, extra and premium tiers
‘Fifa 23' release date
While EA hasn’t officially confirmed when FIFA 23 will be released this year, the release date may have already been leaked by reliable insider @ALumia_Italia, who tracks new game releases in Xbox’s backend.
So when could it be released? According to him, 30 September. That lines up with our own educated guess based on previous release patterns, which also put the release date as 30 September. Last year, FIFA 22 was released on 1 October 2021 and the year before that, FIFA 21 was released on 9 October 2020. EA usually releases its titles on a Friday.
Argos is set for a PS5 restock this week or next
We always rely on the @PS5StockAlertUK. stock tracker to leak details about Argos restocks. The Twitter account has insiders scurrying around the Argos warehouse, dropping notes about the next drop, and it’s apparently not too far off now.
The stock tracker predicts digital edition consoles to arrive at Argos sometime between 18-20 July, with disc edition consoles dropping a week later between 25-27 July.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.