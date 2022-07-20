The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 stock – live: Argos, Game and BT restocks available now – how to get a console
Here’s the latest PlayStation restock news from John Lewis, Currys, Amazon and more
Update 20 July: The PS5 is now in stock at Game, Very and the BT Shop, as well as some locations at Argos. It has sold out at ShopTo. Read on for more information.
Since its launch in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been ridiculously difficult to procure. Supply chain issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic have brought the production of Sony’s latest games console to a near-standstill.
Thankfully, the state of affairs has improved massively in recent months, with the PS5 remaining in stock in at least one retailer since late April, with Game and the BT Shop, plus several independent retailers like The Game Collection and Scan leading the charge.
We expect this avalanche of console restocks to continue throughout the summer. But while restocks have become more frequent, buying a console on its own is still a challenge, with retailers preferring to restock bundles over the standalone console. Those sell out in the blink of an eye. Digital consoles – bundles included – are even more difficult to find, and have basically vanished from the face of the earth.
If you’re still hunting down the elusive PlayStation 5, we’ve got one tip for you – sit yourself down on this liveblog and watch for your real-time alerts. Our goal is to secure you a next-gen machine, whether that’s a bundle, or a standalone disc or digital edition console, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to nab alongside your new console, plus the latest game reviews.
Read more:
PS5 digital edition consoles land at Argos (sort of)
Argos quietly restocked its PS5 supplies last night, with the lesser-spotted digital edition console added to the retailer’s online inventory. But, as is all-too-often the way with Argos, being able to buy one is something of a postcode lottery. We’ve seen some shoppers claim stock is available in Wales, but we are otherwise unable to find consoles for ourselves.
The Argos website says the PS5 digital edition, with a download code for Horizon Forbidden West, is in stock and priced at £409.99. So some consoles must be available, but stock is added to the Argos system gradually, and you’ll have to enter your postcode to see if consoles are available for delivery or collection in your area.
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to another day of PS5 hunting. Several retailers still have consoles available to buy right now, and we’ve spotted more stock land overnight too. As ever, we’ll be bringing you all of the latest PS5 restocking news all day, across retailers in the UK and US, so stay tuned to this liveblog if you’re still on the lookout for a PS5 console.
PS5 tracker, signing off
That’s all from us today! We’re still seeing stock available at Game, Very, ShopToand the BT Shop. The cheapest of these is from ShopTo with the digital edition bundle but if you’re looking for the cheapest disc edition of the console, then your best bet is at Very.
We’ll be back with the liveblog first thing tomorrow, with a drop from Argos expected to happen soon. See you then!
When will PS5 slim console be revealed?
Now that the PS5 shortage has started to ease up, people are turning their attention to the next iteration of the PS5, and that’s the PS5 slim. While we still haven’t heard any news from Playstation directly, every previous generation has had a smaller version of the console released a few years into the generation’s lifecycle.
Next year, the PS5 will be three years old, and that’s usually when we see a slim version of Sony’s console released. Of course, that timeline might be pushed back considering the supply constraints, but it’s one we’ll be keeping a close eye on.
How to get a 7-day free trial of PS Plus extra and premium
If you missed the news yesterday, Playstation has launched a free trial period for the higher tiers of its PS Plus subscription service.
Simply visit the Playstation website and choose which tier you want to subscribe to for the seven-day period. If you’re not interested in keeping the subscription, then you will need to make sure that you cancel it before the trial period ends.
The new PS Plus service has just gone live in the UK – here’s what tier to buy
Sony’s new subscription is available now. Here are the differences between essential, extra and premium tiers and how to start 7-day free trial
When could Argos drop stock this week?
We always rely on the @PS5StockAlertUK
Twitter account to help us keep an eye on the latest PS5 stock rumours and now it seems that Argos could see a restock this week.
The Twitter account has insiders scurrying around the Argos warehouse, dropping notes about the next drop, and it’s apparently not too far off now.
The stock tracker predicts digital edition consoles to arrive at Argos sometime between 18-20 July, with disc edition consoles dropping a week later between 25-27 July. As soon as we see stock start to appear on the retailer’s site, we’ll be sure to let you know.
When will ‘FIFA 23’ be released?
While we eagerly await official news from EA Sports about the imminent release of the next FIFA game, it’s certainly guaranteed that we will be able to get our hands on it later this year, and we could be hearing about the game’s release date in the next few days.
Ever since the news that EA Sports has ended its relationship with FIFA, what is most uncertain is what direction the series will go in next. We do know that the next game will be the last associated with the football federation and it will almost certainly be titled FIFA 23, following on from existing naming conventions.
After that, Electronic Arts plans on renaming the franchise EA Sports FC, and while not quite as catchy, it does distinguish the games publisher from the current relationship between the two organisations. To find out more about FIFA 23’s potential release date, read our full guide to find out more.
Everything we know so far about FIFA 23
After EA ended its partnership with FIFA, their next football game will be the last in the 30-year-old franchise. Here’s everything we know about FIFA 23
What bundles are available from Very
Very is one of our favourite retailers when it comes to PS5 stock. They tend to stock consoles fairly regularly and when they do, they tend to stick around for a while.
Right now, you can pick up a PS5 bundled with (you guessed it) Horizon Forbidden West. It’s one of our favourite games on the PS5 currently and the total cost of the bundle comes to £499.99, which will save you around £20 off the cost of the game’s RRP.
Which PS5 bundle is cheapest from Game?
If you’re hoping to pick up a new PS5 bundle from Game, then there are still a few options available, but which one is currently the cheapest?
As predicted, the standalone console has already sold out but right now, the two cheapest bundles currently available come with either a black or white dualsense controller as well as a carry case. Each costs £514.98 (Game.co.uk).
What PS5 bundles are available at ShopTo?
If you’re on the hunt for a digital edition of the PS5, then you will be aware that they tend to drop at a much slower rate than their disc edition counterparts. Luckily, there are still some bundles available at ShopTo.
The digital bundle is the last bundle still available and it comes with a copy of Horizon Forbidden West, currently priced at £409.85 (Shopto.net).
