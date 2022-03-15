PS5 UK stock - live: Currys could restock consoles soon – what to know

Who could be the next retailer to restock the elusive console? (Independent)

UPDATE: Playstation 5 could be restocked at Currys this week. Read on for more information.

Spring is here. The birds are chirping, the sun is shining, and it’s still ridiculously hard to buy a PS5. What’s new? Well over a year since its launch, we’re all still struggling thanks to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic. Sony’s Playstation 5 was released in November 2020 and it’s still a challenge a year and a half on.

That said, things are certainly looking up this March after having faced a dire start to 2022 with the worst two months for drops on record in January and February. In the first few weeks alone, we’ve seen restocks from Amazon, EE, Hamleys, ShopTo, PlayStation Direct, Very, Littlewoods, AO, John Lewis & Partners (finally), Smyths Toys, Game and Argos.

Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.

