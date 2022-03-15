The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 UK stock - live: Currys could restock consoles soon – what to know
Follow live for the latest restock updates from Game, John Lewis, Hamleys and more
UPDATE: Playstation 5 could be restocked at Currys this week. Read on for more information.
Spring is here. The birds are chirping, the sun is shining, and it’s still ridiculously hard to buy a PS5. What’s new? Well over a year since its launch, we’re all still struggling thanks to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic. Sony’s Playstation 5 was released in November 2020 and it’s still a challenge a year and a half on.
That said, things are certainly looking up this March after having faced a dire start to 2022 with the worst two months for drops on record in January and February. In the first few weeks alone, we’ve seen restocks from Amazon, EE, Hamleys, ShopTo, PlayStation Direct, Very, Littlewoods, AO, John Lewis & Partners (finally), Smyths Toys, Game and Argos.
Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.
Read more:
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
New ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ event 17 March
A new livestream event has been announced for the upcoming open world Harry Potter title Hogwarts Legacy and it’s only a few days away. Developed by Avalanche Software and Warner Bros Games, the State of Play is set to air later this week and promises to show never before seen gameplay.
According to a post on the Playstation Blog, the full show will run for about 20 minutes and will feature nearly quarter of an hour of gameplay footage captured on a Playstation 5.
The livestream will be available to watch on Playstation’s official Twitch and YouTube channels on 17 March at 9pm GMT. Find out more about the upcoming Hogwarts Legacy State of Play in our article.
Hogwarts Legacy gameplay is set to be revealed at this week’s State of Play event
Playstation will be showing new details from the highly anticipated Harry Potter game. Here’s how to watch it, what time it starts and what we can expect
Good morning, PS5 trackers
And we’re back! Yesterday was a bit of a slow one on all things PS5-related but after a strong start in March we’re expecting to see a few more console drops soon.
We’re going to be keeping a close eye on Currys this week, based on previous stock patterns but we won’t be discounting any of the other top retailers either. Last week, we saw a whopping eight drops so it could be that Sony’s shortage woes could be coming to an end soon.
In either case, we’ll be on hand to let you know as soon as stock becomes available wherever they drop next. Stay tuned.
PS5 stock trackers, signing off
All righty, we’re logging off for the evening after an incredibly quiet day, but we’ll be back tomorrow if you’re still hunting for the PS5 (and haven’t given up).
We aren’t too surprised – it is a Monday after all, which is when fewer drops generally take place, and we also saw eight restocks last week. That said, there are still three retailers we have our eye on for potential restocks this week. Join us back here tomorrow and we’ll continue our quest to find the PS5. See you all then!
Get this ‘Fifa 22’ bundle for cheap
If you’re looking to buy the latest game in the Fifa franchise, then Currys is currently bundling the game with a midnight black dualsense controller for £10 less than usual.
‘Fifa 22’ PS5 with an extra dualsense controller: Was £129, now £119, Currys.co.uk
Haven’t managed to pick up Fifa 22 on the PS5 yet? Now’s your chance! The newest entry in the Fifa franchise is here, complete with the integration of HyperMotion technology, making the beautiful game look more realistic than ever before. Plus, there’s new in-game mechanics like explosive sprint, and a new goalkeeper system. Currys is currently bundling the game with a midnight black PS5 dualsense controller for £119. All other retailers are selling this bundle for £129.
PS5 price UK
As we’re sure you are all aware by now, Sony makes two versions of the PlayStation 5. The PS5 digital edition is priced at £349.99, while the regular PS5, which includes a disc drive, costs £449.99. The latter is the same as the Xbox series X, while the less powerful Xbox series S (which also lacks a disc drive) undercuts the digital PS5, at £249, but be aware that it’s significantly less powerful than the digital edition PS5 so it’s hard to compare.
But many retailers, including Game, Very, Argos, ShopTo and Ace Studio, like to sell their PS5 stock in bundles. This often means spending more but getting extras like a second controller, a selection of games and other accessories. Bundles tend to be easier to get hold of, but of course cost more compared to just buying the console on its own.
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ details at State of Play
Confused when Hogwarts Legacy didn’t get unveiled last week at PlayStation State of Play? Us too. But it turns out there’s a reason why.
Hogwarts Legacy is getting its own show on Thursday night, dedicated solely to showing off the game. PlayStation says that the show will run for about 20 minutes, featuring over 14 minutes of Hogwarts Legacy gameplay captured on PS5, “and concluding with some insight from a few members of the team at Avalanche Software who are bringing the Wizarding World to life”.
Best PS5 games
Congrats to anyone who managed to buy the PS from one of the many drops last week. With the console now on its way, you’re probably going to want to buy some games to go with your new machine. We’ve got a round-up of the best PS5 games for you to peruse.
In the bestselling Spider-Man: Miles Morales game (£44.99, Currys.co.uk), Peter Parker is replaced with his awkward teenage protégé, Miles Morales. A next-generation spin-off, Spider-Man: Miles Morales refines the original’s formula,” our reviewer said. “This is a streamlined adventure with a more focused story, far less busy work and an endearingly clumsy protagonist still getting to grips with his powers.”
Meanwhile, Demon’s Souls (£57.99, Currys.co.uk) on PS5 is a showcase of what the new console is capable of. “The oppressive gothic architecture, yawning arches and festering dungeons of this cult classic look spectacular on the new hardware, while remaining faultlessly faithful to the aesthetic and vibe of the original game,” our tester said.
Managed to grab a PS5? Here are the games you need to own
Looking for the best games to play on PS5? Here are all of the new console’s greatest titles, including Deathloop, Hitman and Resident Evil Village
‘Horizon Forbidden West’ PS5 review
Horizon Forbidden West PS5 bundles are seemingly the most common these days following the launch of the game last month, and we were solidly impressed when we reviewed it.
“In Horizon Forbidden West, Guerilla Games has developed its post-apocalyptic marriage of technology and nature to craft a beautifully realised vision of a world desperate for rebirth,” our writer said in their review. “The story takes new players to unexpected and breathtaking places, and fans of Horizon Zero Dawn will have plenty of their questions answered.”
Horizon Forbidden West is one of the best-looking PS5 games yet
Guerilla Games’s latest entry in the Horizon series is graphically stunning. Read our review of its gameplay, story and more
How to buy a PS5 in-store at Game
Getting a standalone PS5 console from Game is hard, but not impossible. The retailer pretty much only sells bundles during its nationwide drops online, but if you’re lucky, you could pick up a standalone console in-store and be done with all those extra games and accessories.
We’d advise checking this Twitter list, where all the regional Game stores have been compiled together. Each store sends out a tweet whenever it has more PS5s available to pick up then and there. Although, it doesn’t look like any branches have posted anything about PS5 stock recently, but follow your local branch and keep checking back.
