PS5 UK stock – live: Amazon, BT and EE could restock this week – what to know
Keep up to date with the latest drops from Very, Game, Argos and more
UPDATE: The PS5 could restock at Amazon, the BT Shop and EE this week. Read on for more information.
It’s almost been a year and a half since the PS5 was first launched, yet we’re all still here, struggling to find a console thanks to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.
April has been one of the best months for restocks since the start of 2022. We’ve seen PS5 consoles available at PlayStation Direct, ShopTo, Currys, Argos, AO, Game, Smyths Toys, Very and many more independent retailers to boot. Let’s hope the momentum continues as we speed towards the end of the month and towards May.
Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine, plus the latest game reviews. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.
Will EE be restocking the PS5 this week?
EE pay monthly customers, this post is for you. We predict that an EE restock will take place sometime this week, with bundles potentially going live any day now.
The PS5 is reserved solely for EE customers on a 12-month contract or longer, so if you’re on O2 or Vodafone or Giffgaff or, uh... T-Mobile or Orange, you’re out of luck. EE customers will pay for their console over 12 months via the “Add to plan” service.
When could Amazon restock the PS5 this week?
Amazon should be the retailer you all have eyes on this week because it’s extremely likely to restock the PS5 very soon. That’s because the retailer hasn’t restocked the console since 23 March – putting it in the typical golden month-long gap between Amazon restocks.
We’re hoping to see a Wednesday morning restock, with drops of both the disc and digital edition PS5 consoles. Amazon restocks almost always take place on a Wednesday at around 9.30am.
You need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to secure a console from the retailer. If you don’t have Prime, you can get a 30-day free trial and then cancel after you’ve bought your console.
Who could restock the PS5 this week?
Gooooooood morning PS5 hunters and welcome back to The Independent’s PS5 restock liveblog. We hope you all had fab weekends, free from nightmares about the PS5. We’ve been on a mission here for almost a whole year now, with the sole goal of securing you all a PS5.
