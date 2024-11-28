The festive period is all about connecting with friends and family and making the most of this special time of year. And for a fresh spin on the season, there are a wealth of unique ways to get out and celebrate – from innovative light shows and foodie adventures to seasonal walking trails and movie nights with a twist,

To get you feeling even jollier, new Amex® Cashback Everyday Credit Cardmembers can earn 5%* cashback on anything you buy – that’s the UK’s highest rate. Plus, there’s no annual fee. So while you’re having fun, you’re saving some cash for the new year too with Amex®Cashback . Check out our suggestions for five fun-packed days out.

Catch a light show with a difference

There’s no shortage of festive light trails and impressive illuminations in the UK at this time of year. But for something a little different, how about a drone light show? This holiday season, drone art show company Celestial is putting on an ambitious production of the Charles Dickens classic A Christmas Carol in Brighton, Bristol and Nottingham. Hundreds of illuminated, colourful drones will bring the tale of the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge and his journey through festive seasons past, present, and future to life in the sky, while actor and comedian Matt Lucas narrates the story. It promises to be a cutting edge, creative take on a perennial story. Or for another innovative light show, try Luxmuralis: In the Beginning – a dazzling sound and light display at Bristol Cathedral.

Have a foodie adventure

Tuck into delicious eats at Glasgow’s Dockyard Social, where you can also do some festive crafting ( Kinga Rumin/Rumin Studios )

The UK has an abundance of brilliant food halls and markets located in cool spaces that champion independent businesses and diverse, delicious grub. They’re a great place to try some new flavours – and hang with friends, especially during the festive period.

Glasgow’s Dockyard Social has events ranging from markets and festive craft workshops to a Santa’s grotto and even a visit from the Grinch. Manchester’s Freight Island transforms into Winter Island, with an extravaganza of seasonal events, activities and foodie treats, plus a stunning light trail. As well as decking themselves out with a huge tree, wreaths and lights, Brighton’s Shelter Hall is offering the chance to dine in festive igloos overlooking the seafront. And Liverpool’s Baltic Market has lots of new traders lined up for the festive season, as well as a special Winter Warmers bar.

For something a little different to get you in the holiday spirit, The Great Christmas Feast is returning to London after several successful years. In this immersive dining experience, characters from Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol come to life around you as you enjoy a feast inspired by Victorian delicacies.

See a holiday classic on the big screen

Sure, you could watch a classic festive movie on your sofa at home – but nothing beats seeing them on the big screen, especially when the screenings have something to make them extra unique. At London’s Hammersmith Apollo , you can catch classics like The Holiday, Love Actually and A Muppet Christmas Carol accompanied by a live orchestra.

Meanwhile the BFI (an arts space sponsored by Amex®) has a season of less-obvious festive films, that each include at least one scene set in the holiday season – from When Harry Met Sally to Goodfellas. At the Mockingbird Cinema in Birmingham, you can enjoy some festive wine tasting alongside White Christmas, while Taste Film offers immersive dining and viewing experiences of classic films — for Home Alone 2: Lost In New York you’ll get your very own cheese pizza, just like Macaulay Culkin’s Kevin McCallister.

Score a stylish seasonal jumper

Tick off your gift list in style at Bicester Village, where you can enjoy delicious bites between boutiques ( Alicia Waite )

We’re not talking novelty characters and sequins here – but something a bit more luxe. If you want to treat yourself to some new threads, stock up on designer accessories or grab those last minute gifts for your most discerning loved ones, then take a trip to Oxfordshire’s Bicester Village , a luxury shopping destination featuring over 150 prestige brands that attracts visitors from all over the world. Over the festive period the stores are decked out with pretty lights and decorations, and when you’ve shopped until you’ve dropped (or just need a break midway through) there’s a host of swish on-site restaurants, including Cecconi’s and Ottolenghi.

Go on a festive walk

There’s nothing like a winter walk to blow away the cobwebs – and we’re spoilt for choice in the UK. The Lake District is stunning at any time of year, but in the cold months of the year it’s particularly magical, turning into a natural winter wonderland with frozen lakes, frosty branches and – more often than not – a sprinkling of snow. If you want to tackle something more adventurous than the usual winter walk, Lake District Mountaineering offers winter mountain climbing courses and guided hikes.

Or opt for a scenic coastal walk. Join the South West Coast Path between Torquay and Brixham and you can enjoy the Bay of Lights , in which the English Riveria is illuminated by a series of light trails and displays. This is a great time of year to walk the Norfolk coastline too, especially between Winterton-on-Sea and Horsey Gap, where, between November and January, you’ve got a good chance of seeing grey seal pups. Or for something completely different, head to Tenbury Wells on the Worcestershire and Shropshire border. Not only are there lots of beautiful country walks close by but the town is also known for being the ‘mistletoe capital of England’ – even hosting a yearly Mistletoe Festival.

