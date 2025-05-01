Lady Victoria Hervey defends ‘karma’ post about Virginia Giuffre

Lady Victoria Hervey , the former girlfriend of Prince Andrew, has defended a post she made claiming “lies catch up with you” when she responded to the death of Virginia Giuffre.

Giuffre, a victim of Jeffrey Epstein who made headlines around the world when she sued the British royal for sexual assault in 2021, died by suicide, her family reported on Saturday (26 April).

Prince Andrew has always denied the allegations and settled out of court with Giuffre in 2022 for an unknown amount of money.

Piers Morgan questioned Lady Victoria Hervey over her 'karma' post about Virginia Giuffre, when she appeared on his Uncensored show on Thursday (1 May).

He asked her: “Do you not think what you tweeted on a human level was utterly heartless?”