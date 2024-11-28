Gifts with a twist: Five special ways to spoil your loved ones this season

This time of year is all about spending time with friends and family and sharing special moments. It’s also a chance to show our loved ones how much they mean to us. That might be through a unique gift – or it could be by treating them to an experience that you can share together to make cherished memories.

From taking the grandkids to the Panto to going for a special afternoon tea or even escaping to a spa for the day, here are five unique ways to spoil those closest to you.

Take a trip to the panto

The panto provides a great opportunity for families to spend time together over the festive period, as it’s brilliant, silly fun for people of all ages (oh yes it is!). This year, as always, there are lots of star-studded productions to choose from around the UK. In London, panto legend Julian Clary is joined by Jane McDonald and Nigel Havers in Robin Hood at the Palladium. Across town in Wimbledon, Alexandra Burke is starring in Jack and the Beanstalk . Craig Revel Horwood plays the pantomime villain most weeks on Strictly Come Dancing – so he’ll be totally at home playing Captain Hook in Peter Pan at the Milton Keynes Theatre. At Manchester’s Opera House, Jason Manford plays Prince Charming in Cinderella , while Gethin Jones plays the same role at the New Theatre in Cardiff. And even if there aren’t any famous faces in your local panto, it’s still the perfect choice for a fun get together for all the family.

Escape to the country

If you want to escape for a pre – or post – festive getaway, The Cotswolds makes a great destination for a short seasonal break. Its picturesque towns and villages are steeped in cosy charm, made even more magical by twinkling lights, atmospheric markets and plentiful opportunities to sip mulled wine by a roaring fire. Bourton on the Water – known as the Venice of the Cotswolds – has a floating Christmas tree in the middle of the River Windrush. Hotels like The Bell in Stow-on-the-Wold, the Lygon Arms in Broadway and The Double Red Duke in Bampton offer suitably festive menus and stays, while the towns including Winchcombe , Cirencester and Tetbury all have great festive markets and shopping events. You won’t be far from Bath or Cheltenham for a spot of shopping, either.

Enjoy a festive afternoon tea

A trip to the stunning Savoy hotel for a festive high tea would be on anyone’s gift list ( The Savoy )

An afternoon spent gossiping over sandwiches, scones, cakes and tea – or champagne – is always something special, and over the festive period there’s lots of opportunities to enjoy a festive twist on this very British tradition. Waddesdon Manor in Buckinghamshire has a Sleeping Beauty inspired festive afternoon tea to tie in with the illuminated trail in their grounds. Edinburgh Castle has a festive afternoon tea offering that includes treats like pigs in blankets with honey mustard dressing, dark chocolate and clementine sponge, turkey finger sandwiches, and sticky gingerbread loaf. Spa hotel Chewton Glen in the New Forest goes all out with its festive offerings, and that includes its afternoon tea. And if you’re feeling especially generous and really want to spoil a loved one, you can’t really beat The Savoy in London, which offers a special seasonal edition of their famous afternoon tea.

Go on a tasting tour

Whether you love wine, whiskey or even gin, a festive tasting session is a great way to get into the holiday spirit – quite literally. Several UK vineyards have seasonal events, including Woodchester Valley Vineyard near Stroud and Saffron Grange in Essex. If you prefer a nice malt, then lots of the Malts distilleries are hosting special events, offering winter cocktails, hot toddies, and festive fun, from live music and street food to whisky and chocolate tasting seasons. Mr Fogg’s Gin Parlour in London will be all kitted out for the season and has a lot of special events and festive cocktails on offer, while at The Cotswolds Distillery in Warwickshire you can even learn to blend your own gin or whiskey, plus enjoy festive shopping events. (For 18 plus, please drink responsibly.)

Relax in a spa

For some rest and relaxation between all the festive shopping and socialising, why not escape with a friend or family member for a little bit of pampering. A spa day for you to enjoy together also makes a great gift for the person who is impossible to buy for – because who doesn’t love (or need) a day to unwind? Spas offering seasonal experiences include the Saunton Sands Hotel in Devon, The Coniston in Skipton, Yorkshire, and Champneys resorts. While outdoor lidos (heated, of course) make for a unique winter experience. Bristol Lido and the Thames Lido , which also have saunas and steam rooms, are both decked out with twinkling lights and decorations and have acclaimed on-site restaurants offering seasonal menus.

