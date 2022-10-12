Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Prime Early Access Sale is finally here, and with the second day brimming with as many deals as the first, there are still plenty of bargains to be had.

With deals dropping until 11.59pm tonight, the 48-hour event offers whopping discounts on big-ticket items spanning everything from air fryers, robot vacuums, mattresses and beauty to gaming consoles, laptops, and other big-name tech.

However, given that it’s an Amazon event, some of the most competitive deals are found on its own-brand devices. Prices have been slashed across all of Amazon’s gadgets, including Echo speakers, Ring doorbells, Kindle ereaders and, of course, Fire tablets. When it comes to the latter, we’ve spotted an excellent deal on the media-centric device that will save customers 56 per cent on a 2020 model.

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet, 2020: Was £89.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

There’s a new Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet (£99.99, Amazon.co.uk) on the way, but that doesn’t mean you have to wait for it to launch. Based on current information, it appears to be an iterative spec update more than anything, so you won’t be missing much if you opt for the current 2020 model, especially now that it has 56 per cent off. It’s an 8in HD media-focused tablet, ideal for watching Netflix, reading and browsing the web. You get up to 12 hours battery on a single charge and it’s 30 per cent faster, thanks to the quad-core processor.

