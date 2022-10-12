Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Save 56% on an Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet in the Early Access Sale

Get up to 12 hours of battery life along with this excellent saving

Jasper Pickering
Wednesday 12 October 2022 12:20
<p>Stream all your favourite films and TV shows on a new tablet</p>

Stream all your favourite films and TV shows on a new tablet

(iStock/The Independent)

The Prime Early Access Sale is finally here, and with the second day brimming with as many deals as the first, there are still plenty of bargains to be had.

With deals dropping until 11.59pm tonight, the 48-hour event offers whopping discounts on big-ticket items spanning everything from air fryers, robot vacuums, mattresses and beauty to gaming consoles, laptops, and other big-name tech.

However, given that it’s an Amazon event, some of the most competitive deals are found on its own-brand devices. Prices have been slashed across all of Amazon’s gadgets, including Echo speakers, Ring doorbells, Kindle ereaders and, of course, Fire tablets. When it comes to the latter, we’ve spotted an excellent deal on the media-centric device that will save customers 56 per cent on a 2020 model.

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet, 2020: Was £89.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

There’s a new Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet (£99.99, Amazon.co.uk) on the way, but that doesn’t mean you have to wait for it to launch. Based on current information, it appears to be an iterative spec update more than anything, so you won’t be missing much if you opt for the current 2020 model, especially now that it has 56 per cent off. It’s an 8in HD media-focused tablet, ideal for watching Netflix, reading and browsing the web. You get up to 12 hours battery on a single charge and it’s 30 per cent faster, thanks to the quad-core processor.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on AirPods, iPhones and more, try the links below:

Read more on the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale:

Your complete guide to Amazon Prime Day 2 – For all the very best deals, from the Apple Watch 7 to Simba mattresses and the Instant Pot

The best home and kitchen Prime Early Access deals – We’re seeing some top savings on brands such as Bosch, Russell Hobbs, Shark and Ninja

Top tech in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale – These are the best gadgets to shop, whether you’re looking for a new tablet or headphones

October Prime Day laptop deals – We’ve rounded up the best savings on top brands, including Dell, Lenovo and Microsoft Surface

Need to stock up on home essentials? The Amazon Prime Day sale has discounts on everything from dishwasher tablets to dog food and bin liners

The Prime Early Access Sale TV deals to know: Amazon is offering some top savings on OLED and QLED screens

Amazon devices deals: The Early Access Sale is the perfect time to snap up savings on the Echo Dot, Ring doorbell, Kindle and more

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in