Amazon Prime Day 2 is finally here, serving up savings ahead of Black Friday and Christmas. Officially known as the Prime Early Access Sale, there are bargains across all sections from laptops and TVs to home appliances and essentials.

Big-name brands such as Shark, Simba, Ninja, Apple and Lego have all been heavily discounted, and of course, Amazon’s own devices are also strong sales contenders in this exciting extravaganza. You’ll find IndyBest favourites like the Kindle, Ring doorbell and Echo dot all on offer.

With this in mind, we were very happy to spot an impressive deal on Amazon’s Echo show 8. Currently showcasing a 42 per cent price cut, that reduction translates to shoppers saving a decent £50.

Considering that this 2nd gen model only came out in 2021, making it among the newer models Amazon has released, only makes the discount more impressive. Plus, there are two colour options to shop, depending on your preference, and plenty of smart display features.

We’ve featured this exact model in a tried and tested review, so you can trust that it’s worth your pennies. Read on for everything we know about this deal.

Amazon Echo show 8, 2nd gen, 2021: Was £119.99, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Choose between charcoal or glacier white, as both colours are currently reduced for Prime Day 2. The smart display’s standout features include an 8in HD touchscreen, adaptive colour and stereo speakers, while there’s a 13MP camera for video calls. Sync up with Alexa for speedy dialling, and to stream Amazon music, Apple Music or Spotify.

Meanwhile, watch your favourite shows with Netflix and Prime Video, or use the screen as a handy virtual picture frame by displaying Amazon photos. Plus, the interactive display can control compatible devices, to offer a smart system linking with lights and cameras.

As we’ve already mentioned, we have reviewed the Amazon Echo show 8 2nd gen model before. In our review, the writer praised the supreme 13-megapixel camera as “a pretty nifty new feature that tracks you as you move,” before adding that they found “the sound really came to life on videocalls.”

If you ask us, those clever features sound even better when coupled with a £50 saving.

