Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Save £60 on Ninja’s 3-in-1 food processor during Amazon’s Early Access Sale

This appliance makes life in the kitchen a whole lot easier

Dominique Boulan
Tuesday 11 October 2022 10:22
<p>Blend everything from hearty soups to smoothies on the go </p>

Blend everything from hearty soups to smoothies on the go

(The Independent)

For those who missed out on Amazon Prime Day in July this year, the retail giant has another trick up its sleeve. For the first time, it’s hosting a second event, the Prime Early Access Sale, with massive discounts across a whole range of products.

Now that it’s finally arrived, we’re here to guide you through the shopping bonanza with the best deals on household essentials, tech, Amazon devices and much more. If you don’t want to miss out on some of the best deals during the event, follow our liveblog, where we post our favourite offers as they drop.

We’ve witnessed plenty of Prime Day sales and can testify that there are fabulous savings to be had across home and kitchen appliances. Whether you’re looking to invest in an air fryer, pressure cooker or microwave, if you want to save some cash, this is a great time to do so.

For all your blending needs, from drinks and soups to doughs and desserts, we’ve spotted a decent deal on the Ninja 3-in-1 food processor, which earned a spot in our best food processor round-up. Currently reduced by 30 per cent, this appliance made life in the kitchen a whole lot easier for our tester.

Read more:

Ninja 3-in-1 food processor with auto-iQ: Was £199.99, now £139.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Ninja is a well-known name in the game of kitchen appliances, and with good reason. This food processor comes with a 1.8l bowl, 2.1l jug and 700ml jug, making it a great gadget for hearty soups as well as smoothies on the go. Our tester found you can indeed create all sorts in this machine, with the main perk being its three-in-one USP.

But there’s more – the auto-iQ technology enables you to tailor any programme (whether you’re crushing, chopping or blending), to give you the result you’re looking for. Our tester said this unique feature makes the machine “definitely something to consider purchasing, if you like the highest-quality technology for your appliances”.

With a 30 per cent saving during Amazon’s Early Access Sale, this is a great time to invest in this do-it-all appliance. Our tester couldn’t fault its performance and their only quibble was that the machine was quite bulky – worth considering if you have a smaller countertop – and noisy when in use.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest home appliance discounts, and more offers, try the links below:

Read more:

Your complete guide to Amazon Prime Day 2 – For all the very best deals, from the Apple Watch 7 to Simba mattresses and the Instant Pot

The best home and kitchen Prime Early Access deals – We’re seeing some top savings on brands such as Bosch, Russell Hobbs, Shark and Ninja

Top tech in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale – These are the best gadgets to shop, whether you’re looking for a new tablet or headphones

October Prime Day laptop deals – We’ve rounded up the best savings on top brands, including Dell, Lenovo and Microsoft Surface

Amazon Prime Early Access Apple deals – Our experts have found some top savings on the Apple iPhone 13, the Apple Watch SE and more

Need to stock up on home essentials? The Amazon Prime Day sale has discounts on everything from dishwasher tablets to dog food and bin liners

The Prime Early Access Sale TV deals to know – Amazon is offering some top savings on OLED and QLED screens

Amazon devices deals – The Early Access Sale is the perfect time to snap up savings on the Echo Dot, Ring doorbell, Kindle and more

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in