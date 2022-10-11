Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

For those who missed out on Amazon Prime Day in July this year, the retail giant has another trick up its sleeve. For the first time, it’s hosting a second event, the Prime Early Access Sale, with massive discounts across a whole range of products.

Now that it’s finally arrived, we’re here to guide you through the shopping bonanza with the best deals on household essentials, tech, Amazon devices and much more. If you don’t want to miss out on some of the best deals during the event, follow our liveblog, where we post our favourite offers as they drop.

We’ve witnessed plenty of Prime Day sales and can testify that there are fabulous savings to be had across home and kitchen appliances. Whether you’re looking to invest in an air fryer, pressure cooker or microwave, if you want to save some cash, this is a great time to do so.

For all your blending needs, from drinks and soups to doughs and desserts, we’ve spotted a decent deal on the Ninja 3-in-1 food processor, which earned a spot in our best food processor round-up. Currently reduced by 30 per cent, this appliance made life in the kitchen a whole lot easier for our tester.

Ninja 3-in-1 food processor with auto-iQ: Was £199.99, now £139.99, Amazon.co.uk

Ninja is a well-known name in the game of kitchen appliances, and with good reason. This food processor comes with a 1.8l bowl, 2.1l jug and 700ml jug, making it a great gadget for hearty soups as well as smoothies on the go. Our tester found you can indeed create all sorts in this machine, with the main perk being its three-in-one USP.

But there’s more – the auto-iQ technology enables you to tailor any programme (whether you’re crushing, chopping or blending), to give you the result you’re looking for. Our tester said this unique feature makes the machine “definitely something to consider purchasing, if you like the highest-quality technology for your appliances”.

With a 30 per cent saving during Amazon’s Early Access Sale, this is a great time to invest in this do-it-all appliance. Our tester couldn’t fault its performance and their only quibble was that the machine was quite bulky – worth considering if you have a smaller countertop – and noisy when in use.

