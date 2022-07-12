Calling all deal hunters: Amazon Prime Day is officially here. Despite early Prime Day deals dropping since 21 June, now is the time for the main event (and the biggest discounts).

The two-day sale bonanza offers whopping discounts on big-ticket items spanning everything from air fryers, robot vacuums, mattresses and beauty to gaming consoles, laptops, and other big-name tech. We’re sourcing the best deals across everything from home appliances and Apple products to fitness buys and alcohol.

Given Amazon is the main star of the event, some of the most competitive deals are found on its own-brand devices. Prices have been slashed across all of Amazon’s gadgets, and we’ve spotted the Fire tablet 7 available at a significant discount.

Taking the stress out of the mammoth sales saga, our crack team of shopping experts are tracking the best offers as soon as they land. Read on for how to shop the best deal on an Amazon Fire tablet 7.

Fire 7 tablet 32GB: Was £59,99, now £24.99, Amazon.co.uk

Crowned best value Amazon device in our round-up of the best tablets, the Fire 7 sure has a lot to offer. From its 7in display to seven-hour battery life, you won’t be disappointed should you invest – especially given its 50 per cent price cut. Our reviewer described it as being “lightweight and effortlessly portable” too. So, if you’ve wanted to get your hands on one of these for a while, now is your chance.

