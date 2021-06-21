Prime Day is here at last, bringing with it discounts on over a million products across the entire site. There are deals to be found on everything from technology and videogames to fashion and booze.

Apple products are always a highlight of the annual two-day sale, and this year is no exception. Savvy shoppers looking to pick up a cheap MacBook, iPhone or iPad can currently find some of Apple’s most popular devices discounted to all-time low prices.

To help you navigate the sale and scope out the best offers, we’ve put together a guide to finding the best Prime Day deals on Apple products.

Fitness fans who’ve been holding out for an Apple Watch discount have had their patience rewarded. Prime Day has seen the Apple Watch series 6 dropping in price from £379 to £329.

The iPhone-compatible smartwatch is the perfect running companion, tracking workouts, monitoring your heart and even purporting to help you sleep better. Read on to find out how to take advantage of this deal, and how the Apple Watch series 6 compares to rival smartwatches.

Apple Watch series 6: Was £379, now £329, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

Apple’s latest, top-of-the-range smartwatch packs a full suite of health sensors, from an ECG monitor to catch a misbehaving ticker, to your usual step counters, sleep trackers, heart-rate monitor and blood oxygen level indicators. The Apple Watch series 6 featured in our list of the best smartwatches, and currently has £50 off at Amazon. Our reviewer fell in love with it, saying “the Apple Watch is easily the classiest smartwatch with gorgeous design and immaculate build quality”.

Buy now

Apple Watch SE: Was £349, now £286.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

The Apple Watch SE is a more affordable entry in Apple’s smartwatch range and lacks the always-on display of the top-tier Apple Watch series 6, but we think the trade off between functionality and price is worth it. It features a screen that’s just as large and as pretty as the series 6, as well as a complete suite of health-monitoring sensors, fall detection and water resistance.

Buy now

Apple Watch series 3: Was £199, now £169, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

Launched in 2017, the Apple Watch series 3 is an older model of the Apple Watch, but it’s far from over the hill. For years it was the undisputed king of wearables, and now it continues to be sold as a cheaper, entry-level alternative to the cutting-edge series 6 and the dialled-back Apple Watch SE.

It has all the core functionality you might need from an iPhone-compatible smartwatch, allowing you to control music and see and respond to notifications and messages without having to take your phone out of your pocket. The display looks sharp and the UI is responsive. You don’t get the fancy ECG monitoring of newer Apple Watches, but the most vital fitness sensors are all there, enabling you to track workouts, count steps and monitor your heart rate around the clock.

Buy now

