Amazon Prime Day 2022: Save £52 on the Apple Watch SE

The mid-range smartwatch is now even more affordable thanks to this discount

Alistair Charlton
Tuesday 12 July 2022 07:41
The SE includes fitness, health and sleep-tracking tech

The Watch SE has always been Apple’s more affordable smartwatch, and now thanks to an Amazon Prime Day deal, it’s even cheaper than ever.

As well as smartwatches and other Apple kit, you’ll find Prime Day discounts on a huge range of products across gaming, home appliances, alcohol, technology, televisions and more. And don’t forget our Prime Day live blog, featuring constant coverage of all the best deals from the two-day shopping event.

But back to the Apple Watch SE. When comparing it to the then-new Watch series 6, our reviewer praised the budget wearable for its ability to “offer something very nearly as brilliant for a lot less money.” They added that “If you want a smart, effective watch that counts your steps, calories and warns you if it spots something erratic in your heart rate, then the SE will be more than fine.”

So now that Amazon has reduced it from its usual retail price of £249 to £XXX, saving you XX%, there really is no better time to invest.

For more on this deal, and how to buy the discounted Watch SE, keep reading the article below.

Apple Watch SE: Was £269, now £217, Amazon.co.uk

We’ve found this amazing Prime Day deal on the Watch SE. It does only apply to the smaller 40mm case in gold aluminium, and a rubber sports band finished in pale pink, but we didn’t think you’d mind – after all, a saving of £52 on any Apple product is nothing to sniff at.

This model is only GPS and wifi compatible, so misses out on its own 4G connection. So while you can’t receive messages and make calls while away from your iPhone, it does means the Watch SE is free to use without needing to worry about paying for a monthly data plan.

Like its pricier series 7 sibling, the SE is water resistant to 50m, has a heart rate monitor with irregular heart rate notifications, and there’s fall detection with an emergency SOS calling function too.

Battery life is a claimed 18 hours, depending on how you use the smartwatch, and the watch can play music, deliver notifications, and handle calls via a Bluetooth connection to your iPhone. As with all models of Apple Watch, the SE is only compatible with iPhones and does not work with Android handsets.

