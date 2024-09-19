Best Prime Day laptop deals to expect in Amazon’s October sale

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



The holiday shopping season is almost here, and Amazon will be first to kick things off with its annual Prime Big Deal Days sale in October. The second Prime-exclusive sale of the year will see discounts applied to everything from laptops and TVs to dehumidifiers and vacuum cleaners.

These sales are your opportunity to pick up a great deal on a new device, with savings to be found on the best laptops from brands like Dell, HP, Acer, Asus, Apple and Microsoft.

Our team of IndyBest shoppers tracks the prices of laptops all year round. We only recommend laptops we’ve tried and tested, and from brands we trust. There are plenty of seemingly good deals on cheap laptops from no-name brands on Amazon, but our expert guides can help you find a reliable new laptop that won’t slow to a crawl after six months, that offers genuine customer service and support, and that won’t break the bank.

With so many laptops to choose from, all in a dizzying array of different configurations and price points, finding the right one can be a challenge. In this guide to the best Prime Day laptop deals we’ll include the full range of options, from cheap and cheerful laptops you can count on, to powerful gaming, creative and business laptops. You can find even more MacBook offers in our guide to finding Apple deals in the Prime Big Deal Days sale.

Ahead of the Prime Big Deal Days sale starting, we’re rounding up the best early deals to shop right now, as well as some of the deals we expect to see in the October sale.

When is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

Prime Big Deal Days will take place on Tuesday 8 October and Wednesday 9 October. Just like Prime Day, you’ll need to be a Prime member to access the deals. You can sign up for a 30-day free trial if you haven’t already had one, and start enjoying benefits like same-day and next-day deliveries, early access to deals, Prime Video access, Prime Music access and more.

What is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

Prime Big Deal Days is the retail giant’s annual October sales event. Amazon first launched the sale back in 2022, bridging the gap between the summer Prime Day sale and November’s Black Friday sale.

Like Prime Day, the sale is almost guaranteed to include Amazon’s own devices, like Ring security camera, Kindle e-readers and Amazon Echo smart speakers. Other brands get involved too, so expect to see discounts on everything from electric toothbrushes and home appliances to TVs and tech.

What Amazon Prime Big Deal Days laptop deals can we expect?

Laptops are always a popular purchase during Prime Day sales. This year we’re expecting to see savings on laptops from Dell, Huawei, Lenovo, Asus and Acer, as well as discounts on MacBooks, Chromebooks, and two-in-one tablets.

In particular, we’re anticipating big savings on older models this year. 2024 saw the advent of 14th generation Intel processors, as well as the new “Copilot+ PC” category created by Microsoft and designed around artificial intelligence. We might see discounts on those cutting-edge models this Prime Day, but we predict that the best deals will come to 2023 laptops, which still offer powerful enough performance for most and the latest displays.

What were the best deals last year?

Last year’s Prime Big Deal Days sale saw the price of some of the best laptops we’ve tested cut by up to 40 per cent. Laptops from Dell, Acer and Lenovo were among the biggest deals that year, so we’re expecting to see devices from these brands appearing in October’s sale.

Lenovo IdeaPad duet 3: Was £179.99, now £149.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Lenovo )

A two-in-one Chromebook, the Lenovo IdeaPad duet 3 detaches from its keyboard cover so you can use it as a portable 11in tablet. It runs on the mobile Chrome operating system, which means you can’t use regular Windows apps or games, but it can do everything your web browser can do, like browsing (obviously enough), document writing, spreadsheets and presentations. Extra functionality comes through apps on the Google Play store, just like a phone. Basically, if the only app you use on your current laptop is your web browser, a Chromebook is a great choice.

Acer Chromebook Spin 513: Was £429.99, now £329, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Acer )

Another Chromebook, the lightweight Spin 513 doubles back on itself to fold into a tablet-style device. That makes it a great little laptop for watching entertainment on the go, or in cramped student accommodation. Like all Chromebooks you get zippy startup speeds and always-updated security, with the downside that you can’t install the usual range of Windows apps you might be used to. There’s £100 off at Amazon right now.

Dell Inspiron 15: Was £348, now £329.32, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Dell )

The Dell Inspiron 15 is a proper Windows laptop, so it has all the features and functionality of a desktop PC. It’s a versatile device running on a mid-range 12th generation Intel processor, and features a range of ports like an SD card reader, HDMI output, headphone jack and more. The Dell Inspiron 15 is a great and practical 15in laptop for this price, and ideal for working from home or study work.

