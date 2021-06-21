Calling all bargain hunters, Amazon Prime Day is here. Traditionally the sale event is held in July, but it was pushed back to October last year owing to the coronavirus pandemic. As you’ve probably guessed, this year it kicked off on 21 June.

With 2020 being Amazon’s most successful Prime Day since it launched the event in 2015, we had high hopes for this year, and so far we don’t think you’re going to be disappointed, with the retailer delivering its biggest sale yet.

As one of the most notorious shopping bonanzas, we’ve already seen some huge savings across the entire website, on everything from home appliances and tech to gaming, fashion and kids’ toys.

It’s also slashed the price of beauty products, and while a toothbrush might not be as exciting as a Nintendo Switch console, it’s certainly a beneficial purchase that can keep your pearly whites clean and fresh.

Plus, owing to the fact they can be an expensive purchase, it pays to make sure you buy one while it's in the sale. If you’re looking for a new high-tech toothbrush, read on for how you can bag a bargain today. We’ll race you to the checkout.

Oral-B genius 8000: Was £279.99, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

It’s arguably not the most exciting purchase you’ll make this Amazon Prime Day, but this deal from the popular toothbrush brand Oral-B is not to be missed. With a range of features including five brushing modes and varied pressure control, you can rest assured knowing your teeth will be healthy and pearly white in no time.

You can also connect this gadget to your phone via the Oral-B app, which will not only record how you brush your teeth, but also give you feedback on your routine and how you can improve it. What’s more, if you’re prone to brushing too hard, the pressure-control sensors will alert you so as to help protect your gums.

While we’re yet to review this exact brush, the Oral-B genius X 20000 (was £399.99, now £99.99, Amazon.co.uk), a very similar model, featured in our guide to the best electric toothbrushes, with our writer noting that a dentist had told them they had been neglecting some of their back teeth and “the app identified exactly the same area”.

They added that overall their “teeth felt thoroughly cleaned by the genius X, which has six different cleaning modes, including one for sensitive teeth, and the fact that it’s powered by a lithium-ion battery gives two full weeks of brushing on one single charge”.

With such a whopping discount on the Oral-B genius 8000, this is the perfect time to ditch your single-use toothbrush in favour of something hi-tech. You’ll have to act fast though, as we predict this will be a sell-out.

