When it comes to Amazon Prime Day, there are a whole host of savings to snap up on everything from home appliances and alcohol to tech, Apple and gaming.

The online giant is also currently offering some seriously strong fitness discounts, including deals on trainers, fitness trackers, and even treadmills.

But should all of your bargain-hunting mean that you’re in need of something that’ll relieve aches and pains, you need to see this massage gun deal.

This tool provides targeted pressure to your muscles through rapid bursts of vibrations, which stimulates blood flow in the affected area. This type of physical therapy serves as an alternative to pre- and post-exercise stretching and works to prevent delayed-onset muscle soreness (DOMS).

Should this sound like something you need in your gym bag, read on for everything there is to know about this whopping Amazon Prime Day deal on Renpho’s massage gun.

Renpho massage gun: Was £99.99, now £62.99, Amazon.co.uk

Calling all fitness fanatics, if you’re looking for something that will reduce your recovery time and soothe your sore muscles, call off the search because this massage gun will do just that. Providing a deep-tissue massage through a series of vibrations, it also increases blood flow to the area, which in turn helps to reduce aches and pains.

According to the brand, it has up to four hours of battery life which should keep the device going for a whole week of sessions, 20 speeds for tweaking the intensity level and it can work on any area of your body.

It even landed a spot in our review of the best massage guns, so we can happily vouch for the gadget too. Dubbing it the best entry level masssage gun, our tester said: “This is the perfect device for occasional use, or if you want to test out how well a massage device aids your recovery before splashing out on a higher end model.”

Owing to the fact it’s currently reduced by £37, it is an absolute steal and we predict it’ll be an instant sell-out. Add it to your basket now and say goodbye to muscle soreness.

