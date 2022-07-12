The Prime Day sales shopping bonanza is finally here and this exciting event runs over both 12 and 13 July, where you’ll see prices slashed across a huge range of products, from gaming, home appliances and alcohol, to technology, televisions, Apple products and more. And don’t forget our Prime Day live blog, featuring constant coverage of all the best deals from the two-day shopping event.

If you’re looking for fitness deals then you are in luck. The sale is brimming with discounts on everything from exercise balls and yoga mats to camping equipment, bikes and sports apparel.

In even better news, we’ve just spotted an excellent deal on a Fibit device that will give customers a generous half price discount.

If you want to find out how to save 50 per cent on a brand new Inspire 2, then keep reading the rest of the article below.

Fitbit Inspire 2 with 1-year premium trial: Was £89.99, now £44.99, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re looking for a new fitness tracker, then the Fitbit Inspire 2 has a generous 50 per cent discount right now. And it comes included with a year’s subscription for Fitbit premium, so you can dive deeper into the device’s fitness tracking capabilities.

In our round-up of the best Fitbit devices you can buy, we said, “It’s the fitness tracker for those who want the essentials. The cheapest of the latest-generation models, it’s a pure fitness band, packing up to 10 days of battery life and providing almost all of Fitbit’s most sophisticated fitness tracking tech, including sleep monitoring and stress management.”

Coming in three colourways – desert rose, lunar white and black – and with a price tag well under £50, this is a purchase you’ll be happy you made.

