Amazon Prime Day is now in full swing. The annual two-day sale began on 21 June and sees prices slashed across more than 2 million products on the retailer’s site, from electronics and kitchenware to furniture and clothes.

When it comes to Prime Day tech deals, smartphones are among the most popular items on sale. This year is no exception.

Bargain hunters looking to upgrade to a new phone can find savings on some of the most popular handsets around, including the iPhone 12 and Huawei models.

Now Samsung is getting involved, dropping the price of the Samsung Galaxy note 10 to £534.75. The predecessor to the Galaxy note 20, this supersized and business-focused phablet launched in 2019 to much fanfare. It comes with the innovative s-pen stylus, and still outperforms many phones released since then.

Keep reading to find out more about this deal and how the note 10 measures up to rival handsets.

Samsung Galaxy note 10: Was £869, now £534.75, Amazon.co.uk

Though it’s since been superseded by the note 20, the note 10 remains an incredible piece of technology and comes highly recommended, especially at this price.

Launched in late 2019, it features a stunning, subtly curved edge-to-edge display that’s large enough to get serious work done while on the move. Its standout feature is a hidden digital stylus – the s-pen – which slides neatly into the side of the phone and can be used for note-taking, gestures and annotation. It has a top-class camera module that, while lacking the 8K video recording option of the newer model, performs brilliantly across a variety of lighting conditions.

Since announcing the Galaxy note 20 range in August, Samsung has repeatedly discounted the Galaxy note 10 to shift stock of the older device. We don’t think you’ll find a more powerful and versatile phone at this price for some time. The note 10 is ideal for professionals who need a phone that can do it all without breaking a sweat.

