In case you hadn’t heard, Amazon Prime Day is here, bringing with it savings on home appliances, fitness essentials, Amazon’s own products and more.

The two-day shopping spectacular is the place to be if you’re looking to save big across the board – and here at IndyBest we’ve been hunting for the crème de la crème.

We’ve already spotted a £60 saving on Apple’s AirPods, while beauty buffs should note that Opalex’s cult hair treatment is now nearly half price – but this latest deal is one for the home cooks, whether you’re rustling up adventurous dinners or simpler family meals.

Boasting a very healthy 47 per cent off, Tefal’s ActiFry genius air fryer is now up for grabs with a saving of £135. This model landed a spot in our round-up of the best air fryers and, much like the Ninja foodi max dual zone air fryer – which is also on sale this Prime Day – the gadget uses very little oil for healthier, hassle-free meals.

If the thought of a new fryer has your stomach grumbling, read on for all the need-to-know details below.

Tefal ActiFry genius air fryer: Was £284.99, now £149.99, Amazon.co.uk

It’s no secret that air fryers are wildly popular, and with £135 off right now, this Tefal model is looking especially appetising.

The gadget should make dinner times easier owing to its built-in timer and nine smart auto programmes, while the 2-in-1 technology cooks different elements of your dinner simultaneously.

In our review of the best air fryers, our tester crowned the gadget the “best for variety” and, apart from making some of the best chips of all fryers on test, it could “make food with sauce as a slow cooker would, so casseroles, stews and curries are all an option”.

If you’re serving a large family then the humungous 1.7kg capacity could be a real game changer too, as this amounts to around eight portions of food.

