After being held in June and October for the past couple of years, Amazon Prime Day has finally returned to its usual July slot. If you’ve had your eye on an electric toothbrush, new phone, or a reason to treat yourself with a fancy bottle of gin, now is the time with a range of deals and discounts on offer, thanks to the online retailer.

For the first time ever, we saw the online giant launch pre-Prime Day deals a whopping three weeks in advance of the sale itself. Usually, Amazon unveils early deals around 10 days ahead of Prime Day. We’ve been tracking the deals as soon as they land for the past few weeks, and it’s safe to say now that Prime Day has finally arrived, the discounts are bigger than ever.

Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblog

Our IndyBest team is working hard to bring you the best deals in all Prime Day categories, including on tech, TVs, laptops, home appliances, fitness, Apple and Nintendo Switches, so you can shop all the top savings – but you better act fast, as they don’t stick around for long.

Read on to find out how long you’ve got left to bag the best Amazon Prime Day bargains this year.

Read more:

When does Amazon Prime Day end?

This year Amazon Prime Day is a two-day event, taking place across Tuesday 12 July and Wednesday 13 July. It lasts only 48 hours, meaning the sales extravaganza ends at midnight on Wednesday 13 July. Just to remind you, in order to unlock this massive discounts, you must have an Amazon Prime membership costing £7.99 a month, or you can sign up for a 30-day free trial.

So, you’d better be quick to grab a Prime Day deal, and keep a close eye on our regularly updated guides covering everything from AirPods and Lego, to robot vacuum cleaners and air fryers, for an expert sales shopping steer in the meantime.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on tech, gadgets and more, try the links below:

Read more on Amazon Prime Day 2022

Your ultimate guide to Amazon Prime Day 2022 – For all the very best deals, across Apple AirPods to Simba mattresses, this is your one stop shop guide

The best home and kitchen Prime Day deals – We’re seeing huge savings across big-name brands such as Shark, Dyson, Nespresso and Philips

Your ultimate guide to tech Prime Day offers – Our experts share insight into the gadgets to shop, from tablets to headphones

The top gaming discounts to shop this Amazon Prime Day – Any gaming heads will want to bookmark this guide, where we detail the best deals to shop

Best Amazon device deals this Prime Day – The tech giant is offering huge discounts on its own-brand devices, and we’ve got all the best deals rounded up

Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch offers – Following the release of the latest Switch OLED late last year, we share the top deals for this year’s sales event

The Prime Day Apple deals to know – Whether you’re in the market for a MacBook or a shiny new iPad, read our guide for all the details

The fitness deals to snap up this Prime Day – From New Balance trainers to Sweaty Betty gym leggings, update your sports wardrobe for less

Best alcohol deals to shop this Amazon Prime Day – Whether you’re a vodka lover or whisky fanatic, we’re seeing some serious price cuts in the booze department

The top laptop discounts for Prime Day 2022 – We’ve spotted some unmissable savings on Dell, Lenovo, Surface and more

The best Amazon Prime Day TV deals – The shopping bonanza is the perfect time to snap up a seriously discounted 4K or OLED telly