Amazon Prime Day 2021 is in full swing, with impressive deals to be had across tech, home appliances, laptops, TVs, gaming peripherals, Amazon devices and so much more.

Although the shopping bonanza usually goes ahead in July each year – bar 2020, when it took place in October – we’ve been treated to a slightly earlier start in 2021. Prime Day will instead run from 21 June to 22 June.

Last year’s shopping event was one of the biggest yet, despite taking place smack bang in the middle of a global pandemic. More than a million deals were up for grabs, resulting in the two biggest days ever for third-party sellers.

Despite the PS5 proving almost impossible to buy, with it constantly selling out as soon as it comes in stock, it’s still the bestselling console of 2021, and its staggering sales mean that it was recently named the fastest-selling console in US history.

While the PS5 isn’t on sale – Amazon is having trouble keeping the console in stock, after all – a number of our favourite PS5 games are on sale. Not all of these games are PS5 exclusives – some games have been released on the PS4 and Xbox Series X as well – but you’ll find the best prices on PS5 games this Prime Day.

‘Immortals Fenyx Rising’: Was £57.99, now £21.49, Amazon.co.uk

This game brings grand mythological adventures to life. Playing as Fenyx, a new winged demigod, players are sent on a quest to save the Greek gods and their home from a dark curse, taking on mythological beasts such as Cyclops, Medusa and the Minotaur along the way. Players must use their wit to solve challenging puzzles and master the legendary powers of the gods in this epic fight for the ages.

‘Watch Dogs Legion’: Was £57.99, now £21.99, Amazon.co.uk

In Watch Dogs Legion, players must build a resistance to take back a near-future London that is facing its downfall after devastating terror attacks. Every single character in the open world is playable, and everyone has a backstory, personality, and skill set that will help you personalise your own unique team. You can recruit your friends and join the fight to take back London in four-player co-op missions, end-game challenges, special game modes and events.

‘Outriders’ with patch set: Was £54.99, now £35.99, Amazon.co.uk

In this game, players can discover the hostile planet of Enoch as they embark on a journey to the source of a mysterious signal. You can play as a single player or join up to two friends in drop-in, drop-out co-op as you tackle the horrors of a hyper-evolved planet. You can also create and customise your own outrider and choose from four unique classes, each with its own skill tree to define your own playstyle.

‘Godfall’: Was £69.99, now £29.97, Amazon.co.uk

Playing as the last of the Valorian knights, who are god-like warriors, you must tear through foes as you climb through each of the elemental realms and challenge the mad god, Macros, who awaits you at the top. Described as a “looter-slasher, melee action-RPG”, this game can be played solo, or alongside friends with three-player online co-op play.

‘Marvel’s Avengers’: Was £59.99, now £22.99, Amazon.co.uk

A guaranteed hit with any Marvel fan, this game gives a unique take on iconic superheroes, including Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow and Thor. This character-driven story celebrates Marvel heroism with single-player and co-op missions, and can be played with up to four players who assemble online to defend the earth from escalating threats.

