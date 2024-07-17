9 best coffee machine deals for Amazon Prime Day

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Attention, deal hunters: Amazon Prime Day is now in its final hours, but fear not as there’s still a whole host of offers on everything from TVs to mattresses. Should you be looking to save on a coffee machine, the IndyBest team is here to bring you the best discounts on top models throughout the two-day bargain bonanza.

The annual shopping event kicked off yesterday (16 July) and will run until 11:59pm tonight (Wednesday 17 July). As the online retailer’s biggest and most hyped sale of the year, all sorts of household essentials and kitchen appliances receive impressive discounts.

It goes without saying that there are a lot of deals to sift through, but that’s where we come in. Our dedicated team of shopping experts have handpicked all of the very best coffee machine deals. Prepare to level up your morning cup of Joe.

Follow live: Amazon Prime Day deals and shopping tips

Best Prime Day coffee machine deals 2024

Nespresso vertuo next automatic pod coffee machine: Was £200, now £89, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Nespresso )

Nespresso is a go-to brand when it comes to coffee, and its vertuo plus coffee machine featured in our review of the best. So, the similar vertuo next is bound to be a model worth having on your radar. It can cater for seven cup sizes, it heats up in just 30 seconds and it is compatible with more than 30 Vertuo pod blends. What’s more, this deal means the machine is now better than half price.

Sage the barista express bean to cup coffee machine: Was £629, now £449.95, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Our writer named this the best bean-to-cup coffee machine in their review. Now, you can snap it up from Amazon with a discount just shy of 30 per cent. “You can tinker with the settings to your heart’s content, including the grind size of the bean and the volume of coffee, plus, of course, creating microfoam, using the steam wand”, our reviewer noted. “We found we made dreamy cups of coffee with little fuss right from the get-go”, they added. What more could you want?

Krups Arabica digital coffee machine: Was £549.99, now £324.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Brew two cups of coffee at the same time with this easy-to-use coffee machine. It has an LCD screen which allows you to save up to two of your favourite grind size and strength settings so you can produce your perfect brew every time as well as a manual frother. It holds more coffee than the size suggests, plus there’s over 40 per cent off for Prime Day which is a saving of £225.

Breville barista max espresso machine: Was £461, now £298.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

With a 2.8l water tank, integrated bean grinder and steam wand for whipping up lattes, cappuccinos and more, this machine could be well worth a look if you’re after barista style brews at home, particularly with this Prime Day saving of around £160. Our team of testers is yet to try this exact coffee machine from Breville, but it’s worth keeping in mind we’ve featured not one but two different models from them in our tried-and-tested review, so this is a brand you can trust with your morning caffeine fix.

Melitta TS smart automatic coffee machine: Was £1,259.99, now £669.95, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

This Melitta model is a high-end coffee machine for tech lovers who want their barista-quality coffee delivered with the simple click of a button. With the ability to control the machine with your smartphone, you can have your coffee made before you even get out of bed. Our tester named this the best smart machine in our round-up, complimenting it for its versatility and customisability. “There are also two bean chambers – you can have two different roasts and switch between them, we found this to be super handy in our household where some people take decaf” said our tester. Of course, it is pricier than others, but Amazon is kindly discounting it by almost 50 per cent.

Tassimo Bosch joy coffee machine: Was £59.99, now £42.75, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Reduced by 25 per cent, this coffee machine is designed to make it simple to enjoy a great-tasting cup of coffee from the comfort of your own home. Simply pop your chosen drink pod into the coffee machine, press start and the machine will read the drink’s unique barcode to heat it to the perfect temperature.

Lavazza A modo mio jolie & milk: Was £169, now £79.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

This coffee machine is perfect for those whose kitchen counter real estate comes at a premium. The compact machine comes with its own range of coffee pods that offer a decent range of delicious flavours. Our tester said: “We loved that this machine comes with a milk frother attached, which keeps things tidy, and you can make a speedy milky coffee without barista training.” And now it’s a huge 53 per cent off.

Nescafé dolce gusto DeLonghi piccolo XS pod capsule coffee machine: Was £109.18, now £26.59, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

This is a very cool-looking coffee machine – we think it’s perfect for adding a pop of colour to liven up any kitchen. What’s even cooler is it is currently on offer, with an enormous 75 per cent off, bringing down the price to less than £30. It’s designed to whip up more than 40 different beverages from Nescafe and Starbucks, making it an incredibly versatile bit of kit.

Nespresso vertuo lattissima: Was £379.99, now £232.75, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

For many of us, when we think of coffee machines, we think of Nespresso. The best-selling at-home barista-quality coffee can now be all yours for less, thanks to a handy discount from Amazon. This slick-looking machine currently has almost 40 per cent off and comes packed with clever technology to ensure the perfect cuppa. Patented extraction technology spins up to 7,000 times per minute, ensuring the ground coffee pods are blended perfectly, while the built-in automatic milk frother is bound to be a big win for fans of frothy coffee.

Do you have to be a Prime member to access Prime Day deals?

In short, yes. Amazon’s sale is only available to those who subscribe to its monthly Prime service, which also unlocks access to other perks, including unlimited next-day delivery, same-day delivery, exclusive discounts and early access to deals. You also get access to the Prime Video and Amazon Music streaming services.

Amazon Prime costs £8.99 a month, or £95 if you choose to pay for a full year up front. Anyone who hasn’t given the service a go already can get a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, which will give you access to all of those juicy Prime Day deals when they arrive.

Want more savings? We’ve rounded up the best deals at Amazon right now