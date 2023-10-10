Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

After weeks of build-up, Amazon Prime Day is here. We’ve already seen big discounts across all product categories, including tech (think laptops, TVs and headphones), home appliances (including air fryers, coffee machines and vacuums) and beauty.

Now is certainly the time to save money on bigger buys such as mattresses and gadgets. But we’re equally interested in cutting costs when it comes to everyday household essentials to help with the weekly budget.

So, we were pleased to see that Finish dishwasher tablets are now half-price. That means you can save a notable £13.65 on this pack of 80. Ideal for buying in bulk for less cash, here’s everything we know about cleaning up with this discount.

Finish ultimate infinity shine dishwasher tablets, pack of 80: Was £26, now £12.35, Amazon.co.uk

(Finish)

Currently reduced by more than £13, you’ll enjoy a sparkling discount on this household essential. Because this is a big bag containing 80 dishwasher tablets, that 53 per cent reduction means each one comes in at around 15p. A formula complete with a “protector shield” by popular brand Finish, these tablets have been designed to wash glasses and dishes and they should do so without you needing to use a pre-rinse cycle.

Plus, according to Finish, the tablets’ three fast-dissolving chambers should help tackle the toughest stains even during your dishwasher’s eco-cycle. Said to create a shine effect, we can see the price is a clear-cut saving.

Whether you’re getting set for cleaning up after an upcoming summer party or are looking to shop a savvy saving on a daily staple, the purse-friendly deal will ensure your money goes further.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest home appliance discounts and more offers, try the links below:

Looking for more discounts? These are the best Amazon Prime Day deals to shop now