Amazon’s third Prime Day event (or Big Deal Days, as the retailer is calling it) is well underway. The sale sees discounts on everything from home appliances, mattresses and beauty to tech, Apple products and Amazon devices.

As you’d expect, it’s a great opportunity to pick up products you may have had on your wish list for a while, such as a new coffee machine or air fryer. Similarly, it’s the perfect time to invest in discounted cosy must-haves ahead of the winter months.

So, we were pleased to spot Amazon has reduced this Cosi Home luxury heated throw electric blanket by nearly 40 per cent in the Prime Day sale. It sounds like the perfect way to stay warm while at home when the temperature plummets.

Cosi Home luxury heated throw electric blanket: Was £79.99, now £49.87, Amazon.co.uk

If you’ve been searching for an electric blanket, we’ve got you covered. This heated throw previously featured in our round-up of the best last winter, and we awarded it five stars (out of five), thanks to its size and nine temperature settings. Our tester said: “It’s the perfect throw for wrapping yourself up in when the evening chill hits.”

Even better, it can be put in the washing machine, and it features an automatic shut-off and advanced overheat protection, so it’s safe to fall asleep under on a cold winter’s night. We predict this winter warmer won’t stick around long.

