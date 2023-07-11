Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Amazon Prime Day is finally here, kicking off the 48-hour sale bonanza with a whole host of bargains. So far, we’ve spied stellar discounts on a range of products, such as this Apple Watch, which is at its lowest price ever; the AirPods Pro earbuds, which have a 16 per cent saving, and the Ninja air fryer, which has been slashed to half price. So, it’s safe to say, if you’re looking for a bargain, you’ve come to the right place.

Everything from air fryers and coffee machines to headphones and tablets and even fans and air conditioners are included on the virtual sale rail. But, of course, as Prime Day is just getting started, we can expect to see some more stellar savings begin to seep through.

At IndyBest, we have our expert bargain hunters on the case, sifting through the never-ending discounts to bring to you the very best steals. And trust us when we say you’ll want to pay attention to this one.

The gaming device that was famously hard to get hold of at the start of the year has just been entered into the sale. But with a 16 per cent saving (God of War Ragnarök game included), we expect it will sell out fast.

Keep reading below for everything you need to know to get ahead of the curve.

PlayStation 5 console and ‘God of War Ragnarök’: Was £539.99, now £453.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Not only is this deal a great way to cop the console for less, it also comes with our top-rated PS5 game: God of War Ragnarök.

“Ragnarok is quite simply one of the best games to come out in 2022,” shared our tester. Adding, “on its own merits, it’s difficult to fault, but on the foundations of 2018’s God of War, it’s nothing short of a masterpiece,” in their in-depth review.

When looking at the console compared with the Xbox series X, we also found the PlayStation was the clear winner: size, shape, performance and games all included. So, with this Prime Day saving of 16 per cent, what are you waiting for?

