Calling all deal magpies, Amazon Prime Day has officially arrived. For the uninitiated, the online giant’s annual sale is one of the biggest shopping events of the year, second only to Black Friday.

An opportunity to save on everything from tech, laptops, TVs and Apple products to home appliances, mattresses, fans, household essentials and so much more, the Prime Day sale runs for a full 48 hours.

Kicking off today (11 July) and running until midnight on Wednesday 12 July, you’ve got just two days to shop the deals. As always, IndyBest’s team of seasoned shoppers will be helping you sift through the duds by handpicking the best bargains in our dedicated guides and on our liveblog throughout the sale.

So, whether you’re looking to replace your old mattress, save on a cordless vacuum or stock up on your favourite skincare, pay attention to all the best deals below.

Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals

Shark stratos cordless stick vacuum cleaner: Was £549.99, now £349.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Shark)

Taking the crown in our round-up of the best cordless vacuums for 2023, Shark’s stratos model is now reduced by nearly 40 per cent in Amazon’s Prime Day sale. “Suction power on carpet and hard floor is a dream,” our reviewer said, adding that “all you have to do is steer, and it uses clean sense IQ technology to automatically sense the mess you can’t see and adjust cleaning power for up to 50 per cent more dirt pick-up.” Praising the LED lights, handheld vacuum function and dual battery pack that offered 120 minutes of runtime, it’s a no-brainer.

Buy now

Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm: Was £48, now £31, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Elemis’s pro-collagen cleansing balm is a cult favourite for a reason. When we tested it, our reviewer said that their “skin felt soft and smooth, with a subtle glow that you often find after having a facial. From start to finish, the experience is a luxurious treat, and the generous 100g tub will last months, as you only need a small amount.” Usually, it can be difficult to justify spending almost £50 on a product that will, quite literally, be washed down the drain. But is currently reduced by more than 30 per cent, so we think it’s more than justified.

Buy now

Shark wandvac 2.0 cordless handheld vacuum cleaner: Was £179.99, now £99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Amazon has slashed the price of Shark’s popular handheld vacuum cleaner by just over 40 per cent for Prime Day. Whether tackling your car or stair carpets, the lightweight vacuum works to remove dust, debris and pet hair. Complete with a crevice tool and multi-surface pe tool, as well as two power modes, it gives you extra versatility while cleaning. Charging is easy thanks to the sleek power base that doubles up as a display stand, while one-touch emptying and washable filter make cleaning easy.

Buy now

Nespresso vertuo next coffee machine: Was £150, now £65, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

With nearly 60 per cent knocked off the price of Nespresso’s cult vertuo next coffee machine, there’s no better time to invest. Working with Nespresso coffee capsules (choose from more than 30 blends with 12 complimentary welcome pods included with the machine), brew espressos, double espressos, gran lungos, large mugs and even carafes. Featuring a one-touch system and 30-second heat up, it can even be connected to your smartphone for seamless updates and descaling alerts.

Buy now

Le Creuset signature enamelled cast iron oval casserole dish with lid: Was £309, now £165.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Le Creuset )

Loved by home cooks and professional chefs alike, Le Creuset’s enamelled cast iron oval casserole dish is reduced by nearly 50 per cent for Amazon Prime Day. The 29cm oval design is complete with a lid and 4.7l capacity for rustling up everything from stews and casseroles to meat, one-pot roasts, pasta, soup, curry and more. If this cult pot has been on your wish list for a while, now’s the time to buy (you won’t look back).

Buy now

Asus Zenbook Flip S13 UX371EA: Was £1,599.99, now £949.99, Amazon.co.uk

(ASUS)

Grab a great deal on this fantastic and versatile Windows laptop. The 11th generation Core i7 processor packs some punch, while the 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD give you plenty of performance headroom for demanding tasks. The real star is that 4K OLED screen, however. It’s vibrant, with brilliant contrast and decent HDR performance.

Buy now

LG OLED C2 48in TV: Was £1,399.99, now £879, Amazon.co.uk

(LG)

There’s currently a massive 37 per cent discount on one of the best TVs you can buy right now – the biggest saving we’ve seen. Launched in 2022, the LG C2 offers excellent picture quality thanks to its premium OLED panel, which produces rich contrast, vibrant colours and darker blacks. This model usually hovers around the £1,000 mark, but it’s now at its lowest ever price.

Buy now

Shark cordless stick vacuum cleaner IZ300UKT: Was £429.99, now £219.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Shark)

Discounted by a whopping 49 per cent, Shark’s cordless stick vacuum cleaner is sure to make light work of your floors. Boasting a 60-minute run time and the brand’s flexible DuoClean head with a motorised pet tool, there’s also a crevice tool and multi-surface attachment for hard-to-reach areas. Packing a lot of features into its compact design, it’s particularly ideal for homes with pets, as the vacuum’s anti-hair-wrap technology removes hair from the brush roll as you clean.

Buy now

Ninja foodi max dual zone digital air fryer: Was £249.99, now £174.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

With more than £70 slashed off Ninja’s dual zone air fryer, it’s a no-brainer to invest. The large capacity is teamed with six cooking functions (crisp, air fry, roast, bake, reheat and dehydrate) and two independent cooking zones that enable food to be ready at the same time. With room for up to eight portions, this go-to appliance for home chefs earned a spot in our round-up of the best air fryers. “If you love fried food and are after a quicker, healthier option, it’s worth making room for”, our tester said.

Buy now

Shark style iQ iconic hair dryer: Was £199.99, now £149.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The newest iteration of the Shark style iQ hair dryer, you can save 25 per cent on the hair tool right now. Promising fast drying with minimal heat damage, create bouncy blow-dries, perfectly defined curls or straight styles with the salon-quality tool. Rapid air power and iQ technology generate high-velocity heated and ionised air, making it a healthier alternative to other hair dryers. Complete with a styling brush for a sleek look; a two-in-one concentrator for controlled and precide drying, and a diffuser for lifting and defining curls, it will help streamline your haircare regime.

Buy now

Simba hybrid pillow: Was £109, now £70.85, Amazon.co.uk

(Simba)

If a new pillow is on the wishlist, look no further than this 35 per cent saving on Simba’s hybrid pillow. In our glowing review, our tester said: “Of all the pillows our reviewer has tested – from the £300 down fills to the very best memory foam – this is the pillow she sleeps on every night.” Offering the best of both worlds, the pillow has the loft and comfort of a feather fill, and the support and firmness of foam. Great for those with neck or back ache, it’s also “endlessly adaptable” to pregnancies, pains and more. It’s a “space-age pillow that lives up to its sci-fi promise”, they added.

Buy now

Sony WH-1000XM4 noise cancelling wireless headphones: Was £350, now £199, Amazon.co.uk

(Sony)

This £150 saving on Sony’s popular over-ear headphones is well worth paying attention to. The best wireless headphones our reviewer has ever tested, the design offers the full package. “It’s rare to experience a pair of wireless headphones with this level of audio subtlety and technical prowess,” they said, adding that they “are class-leading headphones whose sound will be hard to beat for a long time to come.”

Buy now

Simba hybrid stratos duvet: Was £249, now £161.85, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Upgrade your old duvet with Simba’s coveted stratos hybrid design, now reduced by 35 per cent. Made from breathable cotton, the temperature regulating outer layer is teamed with a heat-dissipating fibre fil that makes the duvet ideal for hot summer nights. Three layers of hybrid comfort encourage a deeper sleep while the square quilting leaves you lump and bump free.

Buy now

ghd glide hot brush for hair styling: Was £159, now £123.99, Amazon.co.uk

(ghd)

This cult favourite hot brush is reduced by 22 per cent in Amazon’s Prime Day sale. Styling and drying hair simultaneously, it tames, smooths and straightens locks quickly and effortlessly. Using ceramic technology with ioniser, it remains at the optimum styling temperature of 185C to ensure frizz-free and healthy locks. Streamlining your haircare regime, the lightweight tool is a must-have for those looking to save time.

Buy now

CeraVe moisturising cream for dry to very dry skin: Was £18.81, now £12.75, Amazon.co.uk

(CeraVe)

Stock up your bathroom cabinet with, arguably, CeraVe’s most-loved and iconic product: its moisturising cream. “Incredibly hydrating, it’s suitable for both face and body, so it’s a good one for travelling with,” our reviewer said. Praising how it absorbed fast and moisturised immediately, they said the cream “is truly the gift that keeps on giving.”

Buy now

Ring video doorbell, 2nd gen: Was £99.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

An ever-popular Prime Day pick, this 2nd generation Ring video doorbell is reduced by 40 per cent. The HD camera enables two-way talk and there’s night vision so you don’t miss anything after dark either. Sync up your phone and receive notifications remotely, so you can find out when someone presses the doorbell or even walks past. Plus, you can sign up for a Ring Protect subscription to review or share footage. We named this Ring model best overall in our best video doorbells round-up, where our reviewer said “there’s an HD camera, with really good feedback to your phone” and it’s “an absolute breeze to install too.”

Buy now

Revlon one-step hair dryer and volumiser: Was £55.99, now £29, Amazon.co.uk

(Argos)

The TikTok-famous alternative to Dyson’s coveted airwrap, Revlon’s one-step dryer and volumiser help create salon-quality hairstyles at home. Earning a spot in our round-up of the best hot brushes, our tester said: “It’s a brilliant budget buy, despite being quite noisy, and is very easy to get to grips with.” Working to detangle, dry and volumise hair simultaneously, the tool uses ionic technology to create less frizz and more shine. Right now, you can save nearly 50 per cent.

Buy now

Apple Watch series 8 GPS 45mm: Was £449, now £379, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This rare saving sees £70 slashed off the price of Apple’s most recent smartwatch. Said to be its most powerful watch yet, new features include temperature sensing, crash detection and sleep-stage monitoring. A huge upgrade on the Series 7, it still contains step-counting as well as workout- and calorie-tracking. In our review of the smartwatch, our tester said: “Apple Watch series 8 is slick and easy to use, and is very responsive and fast, whether you’re launching an app, getting directions on your Watch so you can keep your iPhone in your pocket, or setting a timer.”

Buy now

Apple AirPods with wired charging case (2nd generation): Was £139, now £99.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

Discounted by 28 per cent, Apple’s 2nd generation AirPods are back at their lowest-ever price (last seen more than a year ago). Despite launching back in 2019, they still pack a punch, with our reviewer noting they “are some of the very lightest in-ears you can find.” The design is unchanged since day one, “but improved electronics inside mean that, like on the Pro model, you can say, ‘Hey, Siri’ to invoke the virtual assistant without even touching the earbuds,” our tester added.

Buy now

Oral-B Vitality Pro electric toothbrush: Was £49.99, now £24.89, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Already a pocket-friendly choice when it comes to maintaining your oral health, the Oral-B vitality pro is now half price. It features three brushing modes for daily clean, sensitive and unique sensitive plus, which would be a helpful feature for those trying to get into the habit of brushing gently. Helpfully, there’s a built-in two-minute timer, and a signal will let you know when 30 seconds is up, so you can move to a different area of your mouth.

Buy now

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day deals?

Yes, you do. Only Amazon Prime members can access the Amazon Prime Day discounts, so it’s worth signing up in advance of the sale to take advantage of the early deals and offers during the event itself.

An Amazon Prime membership costs £8.99 a month, and unlocks free deliveries, access to Prime Video and other bonuses not available to regular shoppers. Signing up is easy, just pop over to the Amazon Prime sign-up page and enter your details.

You can also sign up for a 30-day free trial ahead of Amazon Prime Day, then cancel your membership if Prime isn’t right for you.

