Save £150 with this Prime Day Philips air purifier deal

The Amazon Prime Day savings are coming thick and fast now, with this two-day sales extravaganza serving up discounts galore. You’ve got until 11:59pm on Wednesday 12 July to bag a bargain, should you be shopping for tech, TVs, laptops, home appliances, beauty or any other Prime Day finds.

Here at IndyBest our shopping experts are poised and ready to share all the top deals as they land and so far we've spotted a 70 per cent saving on an Oral-B toothbrush, £100 off Sony earbuds and many more exciting savings.

We’ve also been on the hunt for practical purchases, so were pleased to spot a massive £150 discount on a Philips air purifier that our team has previously reviewed.

The Philips series 3000i air purifier has been reduced by a sizeable 33 per cent, taking its price down to less than £300. Keep reading for all we know about this savvy saving, as well as some tried and tested IndyBest intel.

Philips series 3000i air purifier: Was £450, now £299.99, Amazon.co.uk

Need a device to help with indoor air pollution? This anti-allergen air purifier can capture 99.97 per cent of airborne particles, such as dust, gases, bacteria and viruses, thanks to having both a Hepa and active carbon filter. It also has a sleep mode to tackle allergenic dust while emitting a low level of sound so as not to disturb you as you snooze. The 6.8kg air purifier offers 360-degree airflow circulation, meaning it takes under eight minutes to purify a room of 20-square-metres. It uses just 55W of power and can be synced up with Alexa for easy voice control.

We have featured this air purifier in several IndyBest articles, including a standalone review. Meanwhile, our writer gave it 4.5 stars out of 5 in our best air purifiers round-up and they said: “Speedy, smart and stylish, this air purifier is an excellent addition to any home, especially if you suffer from allergies.”

