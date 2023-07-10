Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

After much anticipation, Amazon Prime Day 2023 is officially here and it’s time to scoop up some stellar savings online. From laptops and TVs to home appliances and household goods, there are so many bargains to bag across this two-day sale period.

Taking place from 11 July until midnight on 12 July, the Prime Day sale is a great opportunity to grab higher-priced items you’ve had on your list for ages, for less. Alternatively, it makes an impulse buy that little bit more bearable, as you’ve nabbed a good deal.

Vacuum cleaners tend to fall under the more expensive item category so savvy shoppers will be glad to hear that their favourite big brands often slash their prices in the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Whether you’re in need of a dust-blitzing device to keep your home clean or you want to upgrade an existing model, you can make huge savings on these machines this July.

If you’re looking to save as you sweep away all the dust and dirt that’s accumulated in your home, read on as our team of IndyBest experts have collated the best Amazon Prime Day deals available online.

Best Amazon Prime Day vacuum cleaner deals

Shark cordless stick vacuum cleaner IZ300UKT: Was £429.99, now £219.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Shark)

Discounted by a whopping 49 per cent, Shark’s cordless stick vacuum cleaner is sure to make light work of your floors. Boasting a 60-minute run time and the brand’s flexible DuoClean head with a motorised pet tool, there’s also a crevice tool and multi-surface attachment for hard-to-reach areas. Packing a lot of features into its compact design, it’s particularly ideal for homes with pets, as the vacuum’s anti-hair-wrap technology removes hair from the brush roll as you clean.

Buy now

Hoover upright 300 pet vacuum cleaner: Was £199.99, now £129, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

We may love our furry animal friends but there’s not much fun to be had when it comes to cleaning up after them. However, this vacuum has several features that claim to make it easier to tidy up after pets, including a mini turbo brush that will penetrate deep into carpets, cushions and fabric to lift out stubborn pet hair. It also has a washable HEPA 13 filter to trap dust, pollen, and other allergen particles, helping to purify the air in your home while you clean.

Buy now

Shark stratos cordless stick vacuum cleaner: Was £549.99, now £349.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Shark)

Bagging the crown in our round-up of the best cordless vacuums for 2023, Shark’s stratos model is now reduced by nearly 40 per cent in Amazon’s Prime Day sale. “Suction power on carpet and hard floor is a dream,” our reviewer said, adding that “all you have to do is steer, and it uses clean sense IQ technology to automatically sense the mess you can’t see and adjust cleaning power for up to 50 per cent more dirt pick-up.” Praising the LED lights, handheld vacuum function and dual battery pack that offered 120 minutes of runtime, it’s a no-brainer.

Buy now

Shark Wandvac 2.0 cordless handheld vacuum cleaner: Was £179.99, now £99, Amazon.co.uk

( Shark)

Amazon has slashed the price of Shark’s popular handheld vacuum cleaner by just over 40 per cent for Prime Day. Whether tackling your car or stair carpets, the lightweight vacuum works to remove dust, debris and pet hair. Complete with a crevice tool and multi-surface pe tool, as well as two power modes, it gives you extra versatility while cleaning. Charging is easy thanks to the sleek power base that doubles up as a display stand, while one-touch emptying and washable filter make cleaning easy.

Buy now

Samsung jet 60 pet VS15A6032R5 cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £349.99, now £198, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Discounted by more than 40 per cent, Samsung’s jet 60 cordless vacuum boasts powerful suction power and a dust filter that captures 99.9 per cent of bacteria. With 40 minutes of battery life, a lightweight design and a 180-degree swivel head, you can reach every nook and cranny in your home. A similar Samsung jet vacuum earned a spot in our round-up so you and your home are in safe hands with the brand.

Buy now

Do you need an Amazon Prime subscription for Prime Day?

Yes, this is the most important thing to remember. You do need to be an Amazon Prime member to scoop up the many deals and discounts on offer for Prime Day.

Amazon Prime membership costs £8.99 a month, but in addition to access to the Prime Day sale, you’ll also get free shipping and other exclusive bonuses all year round.

Signing up couldn’t be easier – head to the Amazon Prime page and enter your details. If you’re not 100 per cent sold on membership just yet, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial ahead of the sale and then cancel whenever you wish.

