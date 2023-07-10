Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Discerning deal hunters assemble: Amazon Prime Day has officially arrived. The online giant’s annual sale is one of the biggest shopping events of the year, second only to Black Friday.

Brimming with deals on everything from laptops and TVs to Apple products, air fryers and beauty, the sale is also your chance to save on home appliances from the likes of Ninja, Shark, Simba and Smeg.

Kicking off today (11 July) and running until midnight on Wednesday 12 July, you’ve got just two days to shop the deals. As always, IndyBest’s team of seasoned shoppers will be handpicking the very best deals both in our dedicated guides and on our liveblog (you’re welcome).

So, whether you’re after a snazzy coffee machine, looking to replace your old mattress, save on a cordless vacuum or invest in an air conditioning unit, find the crème de la crème of home appliance deals below.

Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 home appliance deals

Shark cordless stick vacuum cleaner IZ300UKT: Was £429.99, now £219.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Discounted by a whopping 49 per cent, Shark’s cordless stick vacuum cleaner is sure to make light work of your floors. Boasting a 60-minute run time and the brand’s flexible DuoClean head with a motorised pet tool, there’s also a crevice tool and multi-surface attachment for hard-to-reach areas. Packing a lot of features into its compact design, it’s particularly ideal for homes with pets, as the vacuum’s anti-hair-wrap technology removes hair from the brush-roll as you clean.

Buy now

Nespresso vertuo next coffee machine: Was £150, now £65, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

With nearly 60 per cent knocked off the price of Nespresso’s cult vertuo next coffee machine, there’s no better time to invest. Working with Nespresso coffee capsules (choose from more than 30 blends with 12 complimentary welcome pods included with the machine), brew espressos, double espressos, gran lungos, large mugs and even carafes. Featuring a one-touch system and 30 second heat up, it can even be connected up with your smartphone for seamless updates and descaling alerts.

Buy now

Ninja foodi max dual zone digital air fryer: Was £249.99, now £174.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

With more than £70 slashed off Ninja’s dual zone air fryer, it’s a no brainer to invest. The large capacity is teamed with six cooking functions (crisp, air fry, roast, bake, reheat and dehydrate) and two independent cooking zones that enable food to be ready at the same time. With room for up to eight portions, this go-to appliance for home chefs earned a spot in our round-up of the best air fryers. “If you love fried food and are after a quicker, healthier option, it’s worth making room for”, our tester said.

Buy now

Shark wandvac 2.0 cordless handheld vacuum cleaner: Was £179.99, now £99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Amazon has slashed the price of Shark’s popular handheld vacuum cleaner by just over 40 per cent for Prime Day. Whether tackling your car or stair carpets, the lightweight vacuum works to remove dust, debris and pet hair. Complete with a crevice tool and multi-surface pe tool, as well as two power modes, it gives you extra versatility while cleaning. Charging is easy thanks to the sleek power base that doubles up as a display stand, while one-touch emptying and washable filter make cleaning easy.

Buy now

Le Creuset signature enamelled cast iron oval casserole dish with lid: Was £309, now £165.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Loved by home cooks and professional chefs alike, Le Creuset’s enamelled cast iron oval casserole dish is reduced by nearly 50 per cent for Amazon Prime Day. The 29cm oval design is complete with a lid and 4.7l capacity for rustling up everything from stews and casseroles to meat, one-pot roasts, pasta, soup, curry and more. If this cult pot has been on the wish list for a while, now’s the time to buy (you won’t look back).

Buy now

Russell Hobbs inspire electric fast boil kettle: Was £46.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Earning a spot in our round-up of the best kettles, our tester praised the “ridged design of this space-age kettle”. They noted how every component had a “wonderfully sturdy feel” and were impressed with the speedy boiling times, taking just 45 seconds to boil two cuppas. “We were sceptical about the claims relating to the splash-minimising spout, but we stand corrected – the kettle’s perfectly formed pourer kept the water flow exactly where we needed it,” they added. Right now, you can save nearly 40 per cent on the appliance.

Buy now

Salter EK4548 dual air fryer: Was £149.99, now £108.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Discounted by more than 25 per cent, Salter’s dual zone air fryer is a steal at just over £100. Boasting a 8.2l capacity, it’s ideal for large households with the 12 presets streamlining your cooking experience. Handy features such as the sync and match functions enable the food in each zone to be finished at the same time, while the adjustable temperature and 60-minute timer gives you extra control over each compartment. Complete with a sensor touch display, the sleek black appliance will slot easily into your existing kitchen setup.

Buy now

Tefal access steam+ clothes steamer: Was £79.99, now £56.29, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon )

Discounted by 30 per cent for Amazon Prime Day, Tefal’s clothes steamer works to smooth out creases in your garments. Boasting a heat-up time of just 40 seconds, the 1,600W device features two steam settings – one for delicates and another for tougher clothes – with a 0.2l removable tank for longer steaming sessions. Complete with a door hook to hang garments and a fabric brush for thicker fabrics, it also claims to kill up to 99.99 per cent of germs, bacteria and viruses. A similar Tefal access model earned a spot in our round-up of the best clothes steamers, so you’re in safe hands with the appliance brand.

Buy now

Ninja 2-in-1 blender with auto-iQ: Was £149.99, now £99.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Whether rustling up smoothies, soups or sauces, Ninja’s two-in-one blender boasts one-touch programs that do all the tough work for you – and it’s reduced by more than 30 per cent for Prime Day. Durable and powerful, thanks to the 1,200W motor drive, it’s also dishwasher-safe, making cleaning a breeze. A similar Ninja model took the top spot in our round-up of the best blenders, so you know you’re in safe hands with the appliance brand.

Buy now

De’Longhi scultura traditional barista pump espresso machine: Was £244.99, now £99.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Reduced by a whopping 59 per cent, this Prime Day deal on De’Longhi’s barista pump espresso machine brings it down to under £100. Equipped with 15 bar pressure to create the perfect cup of espresso every time (using either ground coffee or pods), there’s also the option to make cappuccinos thanks to the in-built manual milk frother. Delivering an authentic barista experience, the sleek metal finish and chrome detailing will elevate your kitchen interiors.

Buy now

Eufy by Anker, RoboVac X8 hybrid: Was £499.99, now £339, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Taking the hard graft out of cleaning your home, Eufy’s robot vacuum is complete with a mop for extra versatility. Boasting 140 minutes of mopping time, thanks to its 250ml water tank, and 180 minutes of vacuuming, it’s guided by automatically generated floor maps, which you can customise via the app. A similar Eufy robovac earned a spot in our round-up of the best robot vacuums, so we can vouch for the brand. You can save 32 per cent right now.

Buy now

Tefal unlimited frying pan: Was £48, now £31.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Time for a frying pan upgrade? Look no further than this Prime Day deal on Tefal’s unlimited pan. Reduced by more than 30 per cent, the non-stick design is touted as being long-lasting with scratch-resistant titanium coating. Suitable for all hob types and oven-safe up to 175C, it will help streamline meal times. Plus, the nifty thermal signal temperature indicator shows when the pan has reached the ideal frying temperature, helping to deliver perfectly cooked food every time.

Buy now

Shark stratos cordless stick vacuum cleaner: Was £549.99, now £349.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Bagging the crown in our round-up of the best cordless vacuums for 2023, Shark’s stratos model is now reduced by nearly 40 per cent in Amazon’s Prime Day sale. “Suction power on carpet and hard floor is a dream,” our reviewer said, adding that “all you have to do is steer, and it uses clean sense IQ technology to automatically sense the mess you can’t see and adjust cleaning power for up to 50 per cent more dirt pick-up.” Praising the LED lights, handheld vacuum function and dual battery pack that offered 120 minutes of runtime, it’s a no-brainer.

Buy now

Ninja air fryer, 3.8l, 4-in-1: Was £149.99, now £74.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This nifty Ninja air fryer is a great entry-level appliance – and it’s now half price for Amazon Prime Day. Using little to no oil, it’s a fast track to healthier meals with its four cooking functions and 3.8l capacity. From crispy chips to roasted veg or meat, the air fryer will make light work of meal times or snacks, serving between two to four people at one time.

Buy now

Shark steam mop: Was £159.99, now £99.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Shark)

Discounted by nearly 40 per cent, Shark’s steam mop can now be yours for less than £100. It secured a spot in our round-up of steam mops, with our tester praising how easy it is to use. “We cleaned the whole of one floor in about 15 minutes – a job that usually takes a good hour,” they said. “You can choose between light and normal settings, depending on how thorough a clean you want. We went for normal, and it lifted so many stains that our regular, non-steam mop couldn’t remove from our wooden floors.”

Buy now

Tefal induction non-stick cookware 8-piece set: Was £175.50, now £81.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Tefal )

Kit yourself out in the kitchen with Tefal’s eight-piece induction pan set, now reduced by more than 50 per cent. Containing 16cm, 18cm and 20cm saucepans with lids, as well as a 26cm frying pan and three utensils, each piece is reinforced with titanium for a durable non-stick cooking experience, with thermal signals indicating when the pan reaches the perfect cooking temperature. Suitable for all hob types, the pans are also oven-safe up to 175C.

Buy now

Le Creuset set of 6 rainbow espresso mugs: Was £72, now £44.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Le Creuset )

Reduced by nearly 40 per cent for Prime Day, Le Creuset’s set of six rainbow mugs is sure to brighten up your kitchen cupboards. With a 100ml capacity, they’re perfect for serving coffees and teas while the sturdy stoneware design is stain-resistant and dishwasher safe. Coming in cherry, volcanic, soleil, palm teal and ultra violet, they’ll be ideal for gifting.

Buy now

De’Longhi magnifica automatic bean to cup coffee machine: Was £499.99, now £299.99, Amazon.co.uk

(De’Longhi )

Coffee aficionados, don’t miss out on this 40 per cent saving on De’Longhi’s snazzy bean to cup coffee machine. Complete with an integrated coffee grinder with seven adjustable coarseness levels, the beans are ground instantly for a flavourful cup of coffee. Plus, a milk frother function allows you to make cappuccinos and lattes while the automatic cleaning with descaling, cleaning and rinsing makes upkeep a breeze.

Buy now

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day deals?

Yes, you do. Only Amazon Prime members can access the Amazon Prime Day discounts, so it’s worth signing up in advance of the sale to take advantage of the early deals and offers during the event itself.

An Amazon Prime membership costs £8.99 a month, and unlocks free deliveries, access to Prime Video and other bonuses not available to regular shoppers. Signing up is easy, just pop over to the Amazon Prime sign-up page and enter your details.

You can also sign up for a 30-day free trial ahead of Amazon Prime Day, then cancel your membership if Prime isn’t right for you.

