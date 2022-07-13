Searching for a new smartphone but unsure which one to choose? Allow us to help. There’s currently a very competitive deal on the Google Pixel 6, which will see you save 36 per cent on a bundle of the headset and a pair of Google Pixel buds.

The deal is all thanks to Amazon Prime Day – the 48-hour sale event that offers huge discounts across everything from homeware, fitness equipment and alcohol to games consoles, TVs and tech – but you need to be quick, as the sale ends at midnight tonight.

If you’re looking to upgrade your handset, there really is no better time. And the Galaxy Pixel 6 is one of the best smartphones to buy right now, with our tester noting that it feels like a refresh for the Pixel range.

For those looking for a new Android device, our review noted that the Pixel 6 is certainly a model to consider. There are two cameras and it is a fast performer, so to snap this up while it’s less than £500 is a real treat.

Google Pixel 6 with white Pixel buds: Was £689.99, now £449, Amazon.co.uk

The Pixel 6 comes with ‘cute details, like icons that change colour to match the theme you’ve chosen’ (Amazon)

Our technology critic, David Phelan, reviewed the best smartphones in 2022, and, of course, the Google Pixel 6 made the cut. Phelan noted that it’s a great option if you’re looking for a smaller phone, particularly when compared to the Google Pixel 6 pro (was £948.99, now £749.99, Amazon.co.uk), since this model offers the same “flagship capabilities”.

“The software here is pure Android, so it works seamlessly at all times,” he praised. You’ll also find “special extra apps like a recorder, which is perfect for taking the minutes of a meeting, for instance, because it records and transcribes voices in real-time”. The “Android 12 software is already on board here and has cute details, like icons that change colour to match the theme you’ve chosen”.

For this deal, you’ll also get the Google Pixel buds (were £99.99, now £69, Amazon.co.uk) thrown in for free. The earbuds received high praise in our review, with our writer noting that they “integrate seamlessly with Android devices” and “feature Google’s fast pair tech, plus it’s got that fancy real-time translation feature”.

Our tester found that “they felt comfy, they were discreet”, and they liked that they were “designed with pressure-relieving vents for those who get earbud claustrophobia when their lugholes are clogged”.

With a whopping £250 saving, you’ll get the handset and earbuds – thanks, Prime Day.

