Amazon is going big this year and its second Prime event, the Early Access Sale, is currently in full swing, with some impressive discounts across everything from Apple and Amazon devices to household essentials and laptops.

At IndyBest we know how to bag a bargain, so be sure to tune into our live coverage for the best deals on our favourite products.

Home appliances are always popular during big sale events, as it’s the perfect opportunity to save on essential gadgets such as floor mops, irons, kitchen appliances and, of course, vacuums.

For the latter, we’ve spotted a fine 70 per cent discount on one of Shark’s appliances. We’ve reviewed plenty of the brand’s top models, and while this one in particular hasn’t featured in our best corded vacuum round-up, we have yet to be disappointed by a Shark device.

So let’s dive into this deal and see what the hoover has to offer.

Read more:

Shark bagless cylinder vacuum cleaner: Was £329.99, now £99.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

What we love most about corded vacuums is that you won’t find yourself running out of battery halfway through a clean, and at 4kg with smooth-gliding wheels and a 9m cord, this one makes for an easy carry around the house.

This bagless model features Shark’s renowned anti-hair wrap technology that removes hair from the brush-roll as you clean, and you can easily switch between its three cleaning modes and suction settings with the LED smart display. It also comes with a pet tool to clean up after your furry friends, a crevice tool and an upholstry tool.

If you register your appliance, the brand also offers a five-year guarantee to give you some peace of mind. All in all, this machine has a lot to offer for its current price.

Buy now

