Our favourite budget whiskey is 30% off in the Amazon Prime Day sale

Do you love whiskey but don’t always love the price tag? Then you’re in luck because one of our top-rated picks currently has nearly £10 off in the Amazon Prime Day sale. The multi-award-winning Slane whiskey was named best budget whiskey by our reviewer, so by knocking off another 30 per cent, this costs just a touch over £20 – that’s a pretty great deal.

Coming in a 70cl bottle, it hails from Slane in Ireland (hence its name) which is also home to Slane Castle, the site of many a famous gig including David Bowie, U2, Queen, Bob Dylan, Madonna and more and has the same star factor as those famous faces.

If you’ve been thinking about replenishing or expanding your whiskey collection, take advantage of 30 per cent off – but be quick because this deal ends today. Just as a heads up, Amazon has also slashed the price of everything from laptops, TVs and Apple tech to home appliances, mattresses and beauty.

Slane Irish whiskey: Was £30, now £20.90, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Slane )

In our review of the best Irish whiskeys, our tester named this the best budget option. “Three different casks fill out the silky-smooth liquid, with butterscotch, vanilla, dried fruits and baking spice from virgin oak, oloroso and ex-Tennessee whiskey and bourbon casks,” said wine and spirits writer Aidy Smith.

“It’s a solid blended whiskey that punches way above its price point. Explore it neat but know it’s also a dream in Irish coffee, with those toasted notes playing up deliciously,” he adds. If that doesn’t get your tastebuds tingling then how about 30 per cent off? Because if you buy it today in the Amazon Prime Day sale, that’s exactly what you’ll get.

