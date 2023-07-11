Xbox series S Prime Day deal: Save 35% on this refurbished model

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Prime Day deals are in full swing now, with this mega two-day shopping event running until 11.59pm tomorrow night.

Here at IndyBest our shopping experts are keeping a keen eye on all the latest savings across everything from vacuum cleaners and other home appliances to TVs, tech and laptops. You can take a look at our live blog for fresh deals as they land too.

Amazon Prime Day is an ideal time to save money on sought-after items, with discounts we’ve spotted so far including an impressive £100 saving on Sony wireless earbuds, an Echo dot 5th gen being cheaper than ever and a fabulous Fitbit deal.

Gaming consoles don’t come cheap, and finding a bargain was top of our Prime Day to-do list. So, we were excited to spot a 35 per cent saving on an Xbox series S. That means this refurbished model is reduced by a whopping £80.

Here’s everything we know about this tempting Xbox deal, including some tried and tested intel from our tech team.

Xbox series S, certified refurbished: Was £229.99, now £149.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Xbox)

This refurbished Xbox series S comes complete with one wireless Xbox controller, an HDMI cable and a power cable. Key features include 512GB SSD storage, 1440p resolution with up to 120 frames per second and a 10GB memory.

When paired with an Xbox game pass ultimate subscription, you can access hundreds of games, including Halo Infinite and Minecraft Dungeons. Watch shows and films by syncing it up with streaming services like Disney+, Netflix and more, plus, there’s also a compatible family settings app for monitoring gaming usage.

If you’re unsure what to expect from a certified refurbished Xbox series S, Amazon says that although the unit may “contain cosmetic imperfections”, the console has been “put through a rigorous certification process” and “refurbished to original specifications for electric performance.”

We included the Xbox series S in our round-up of the best gaming consoles, where our reviewer said: “It’s a good option for anyone looking for a cheap gaming solution that doesn’t need a 4K resolution to have a good time.” So, at the current reduced price, this Prime Day deal serves up even better value for money.

