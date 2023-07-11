Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Amazon Prime Day sale has finally arrived on a wave of stellar discounts across a huge range of products spanning tech, home appliances, beauty products, TVs and more, and here at IndyBest we’ve been keeping tabs on the top discounts so that you don’t have to.

The Apple Watch series 8 and Apple’s AirPods pro 2 have already fallen to their lowest ever price, while the price of an Epson printer has also plummeted by 31 per cent and the viral Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm by more than 30 per cent.

The Prime Day sale is also, unsurprisingly, a good time to save on the retailer’s own devices, like the Amazon Echo dot 5th generation, which is now reduced by a whopping 60 per cent, bringing it down to its lowest price ever!

The 5th generation of the Echo dot is the latest of the entry-level smart speakers from Amazon to launch, so it’s billed for featuring even better sound quality than before, making this a wise choice for those looking for a savvy home speaker for less this Prime Day.

For everything you need to know on the home speaker, keep reading.

Echo dot (5th generation, 2022 release): Was £54.99, now £21.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

As we’ve mentioned, this is the latest generation of the Echo dot (the 2022 release) so the Amazon device has had a few upgrades since the release of its predecessor. Now, you can expect better sound experience with the retailer describing the speaker’s audio as offering clearer vocals and deeper bass.

The echo dot can still be paired with various compatible smart devices in your home so that you can control the lighting, wifi and, now with the new temperature sensor it can trigger smart devices like smart fans and thermostats depending on the temperature in your home.

As expected, there’s the option to listen to Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer, while Alexa will still be on hand to set timers and reminders, answer all your burning questions and more.

Buy now

