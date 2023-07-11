We’ve found a fabulous Fitbit deal in the Amazon Prime Day sale

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The deals are coming through thick and fast this Amazon Prime Day, with the 48-hour sale bonanza now well underway. Everything from air fryers and coffee machines to headphones and tablets and even fans and air conditioners have been added to the digital bargain bucket, and there’s no sign of the deals slowing down anytime soon.

So far, we’ve spied stellar discounts on a range of products, such as this Apple Watch, which is at its lowest price ever; the AirPods Pro earbuds, which have a 16 per cent saving, and the Ninja air fryer, which has been slashed to half price. So, it’s safe to say, if you’re looking for a bargain, you’ve come to the right place.

But, of course, as Prime Day is just getting started, we can expect to see some more stellar savings begin to seep through.

To add to this long list of discounts, we’ve now spied one for fitness fans. And, to make the deal even sweeter, it’s on a newer model.

Keep reading below to see how to shop.

Fitbit Charge 5 activity tracker with six months premium membership included: Was £169.99, now £119, Amazon.co.uk

A slightly older model of this Fitbit was named the best buy in our fitness tracker guide, so it only makes sense that we’d be impressed with this deal. “Fitbit is still the undisputed king of the tracker realm,” shared our tester, putting a big tick against the brand.

“It’s really much more than a tracker, offering workout modes, an ECG sensor and sleep tracking, alongside features such as smartphone notifications, Spotify and contactless payments – all in a slimline body,” our tester said of the older model. And, with very similar features, plus seven days of battery life, we’re certain the Charge 5 will cover all bases, too. With a saving of 30 per cent, best believe we’ll be running towards this deal.

