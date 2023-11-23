Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Black Friday shopping bonanza is just about to kick off – and there’s no better time to shop the best jewellery deals. From luxury labels like Monica Vinader to high street ranges (think Mango and Zara), the biggest sale of the year sees mega savings across rings, earrings, necklaces, bracelets and more.

Whether you’re refreshing your own arsenal or shopping for keepsake Christmas gifts, you’re spoiled for choice with this year’s sales. A-lister favourite Missoma has launched up to 40 per cent off almost everything, Pandora is offering 30 per cent discounts and Astrid & Miyu has unveiled 25 per cent off. There’s also 20 per cent off at Daisy, up to 50 per cent off at Monica Vinader and 40 per cent off site-wide at Abbott Lyon. The jewellery deals this Black Friday really are golden.

From gold stacking rings and pearl drop earrings to statement bracelets and everyday hoops, we’ve rounded up the best Black Friday jewellery deals below, so you can build your collection at a fraction of the cost.

Best jewellery Black Friday deals

Missoma mini chubby gold hoop earrings: Was £89, now £71.20, Missoma.com

Missoma’s mini chubby earrings secured the top spot in our review of the best gold hoops. And it’s not hard to see why, with the trend-led and well-crafted design being endlessly wearable. The finish is long-lasting thanks to the 18-carat gold plating while the chunky, rounded design comes in both medium and mini sizes – we prefer the smaller size, which only serves to enhance the “chubby” feel. An everyday classic, they’re well worth the investment (trust us).

Daisy classic figaro chain necklace: Was £119, now £95.20, Daisyjewellery.com

The perfect everyday chain with a vintage edge, Daisy’s figaro necklace is reduced by £25 right now in the label’s Black Friday sale. The handcrafted 18-carat gold plated silver chain is a staple accessory, whether worn solo or layered with your favourite gold pieces.

Mango crystals asymmetric earrings: Was £17.99, now £14.99, Mango.com

A party season steal, Mango’s earrings are reduced to just £14.99. The cool asymmetric style is elevated by the decorative crystal detailing, crossover design and hoop silhouette. The expensive-looking earrings will immediately enhance a simple outfit.

Monica Vinader keshi pearl bracelet: Was £195, now £97.50, Monicavinader.com

You can save up to 50 per cent in jewellery label Monica Vinader’s Black Friday flash sale, meaning this chic pearl bracelet is under £100. The design puts a contemporary spin on the traditional pearl bracelet, and we’re obsessed. Whether stacked with other gold pieces or worn as a statement, snap it up now while stock’s last.

Pandora advent calendar: Was £350, now £280, Pandora.net

Pandora’s debut advent calendar earned a spot in our round-up of the best jewellery countdowns, and now you can save 20 per cent in the Black Friday sale. Our writer said: “Devotees of the label’s charms and snake chain necklaces will be delighted with the offering found inside.” From seasonal pieces to spark festive joy to keepsake classics that you’ll wear all year round, “each piece is packaged in a drawstring bag that also makes them perfect for gifting,” they added.

Daisy bloom signet ring: Was £99, now £79.20, Daisyjewellery.com

The chunky silhouette of this signet ring features a wild daisy symbol engraved on a classic signet band. Whether stacked with your favourite gold pieces or worn as a statement piece, you can save a glitzy £20 when buying the reduced ring right now.

Astrid & Miyu tennis bracelet, gold: Was £75, now £56, Astridandmiyu.com

A foolproof gift, Astrid & Miyu’s bestselling tennis bracelet is reduced by 25 per cent in the brand’s Black Friday sale. A go-to piece for adding sparkle (particularly during party season), the dainty bracelet is paved in cubic zirconias.

& Other Stories fresh water pearl hoops: Was £45, now £36, Stories.com

The jewellery at & Other Stories is some of the best on the high street, and the brand is offering 20 per cent off everything. This pair of small gold hoops feature freshwater pearl droppers for a dainty look.

Pandora moments mesh bracelet: Was £55, now £38.50, Pandora.net

The moments mesh bracelet is a bestseller for a reason, acting as the base of many Pandora charm collections. Now, with a saving of 30 per cent, you can pick up the sterling silver style in the sale as the perfect item for Pandora beginners or as an extra way to show off your collection for long-standing fans.

Astrid & Miyu twist ring in gold: Was £65, now £49, Astridandmiyu.com

Build your ring stack with this twist gold band, now reduced by 25 per cent in Astrid & Miyu’s Black Friday sale. The vintage-inspired design is made from recycled sterling silver with 18-carat gold plating for extra durability.

When is Black Friday 2023?

Black Friday officially kicks off on 24 November, with deals dropping throughout the weekend into Cyber Monday on 27 November. But this hasn’t stopped myriad jewellery brands kicking off their events early (see Daisy, Meruji Astrid & Miyu and more).

What are the top discounted jewellery brands to look out for this year?

So far, Missoma, Monica Vinader, Abbott Lyon and Pandora are offering the heaviest discounts during the Black Friday sales. There’s also up to 50 per cent off jewellery lines from high street stores like Mango, Asos, & Other Stories, Cos and more.

