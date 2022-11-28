Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Cyber Monday is here, marking the end of the Black Friday weekend sale, but you still have an entire day to pick up a Cyber Monday laptop deal. As well as that there are still some great discounts on TVs at Currys, gaming bargains, Nintendo switch offers and tech gadgets to mattresses, fashion, toys and more.

As always, our team of tech experts at IndyBest are on hand to guide you through the blizzard of discounts, weeding out the “fake” deals to bring you the Cyber Monday laptop deals that are actually worth your time and money.

Laptops are always a hot ticket item during the Cyber Monday sale. This year has seen most of the major brands refresh their range with the latest generation of chips, so we’re seeing decent savings on some of the best laptops from Dell, Microsoft, Huawei and Lenovo.

We’re not just focused on laptops this Cyber Monday, either. Our coverage of the annual sales event includes the top deals on tech, home and kitchen appliances, beauty products and more. Keep reading to find everything you need to know about Cyber Monday laptop deals as they happen.

Best Cyber Monday laptop deals 2022

Lenovo ideapad 1i 14in laptop: Was £229, now £129, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

Weighing just 1.4kg, this laptop by Lenovo is perfect for working on the go and, with an eight-hour battery life, you don’t need to worry about charging. It has a wide, 14in LED display and includes a year of Office 365 personal. At a saving of £100, this is worth buying during the Cyber Monday sale.

Buy now

Apple MacBook pro M2 13in, 256GB, 2022: Was £1,349, now £1,195, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

On the hunt for a new MacBook pro? This is the latest and greatest one from Apple, and it’s just got its best discount ever at Amazon. The saving applies to both the silver and space grey colour options for this laptop, and an 11 per cent discount is also available if you opt for the larger 512GB capacity option (£1,385, Amazon.co.uk), too. The Independent’s technology critic David Phelan tested it out earlier this year and gave the laptop a score of eight out of 10. In his review, he praised the “superbly fast performance”.

Buy now

Razer blade 15 gaming laptop: Was £2,149.99, now £1,419, Amazon.co.uk

(Razer)

Level up your PC gaming with this offer on Razer’s flagship model of gaming laptop. The Razer blade 15 not only boasts a 165Hz screen for super smooth framerates but with a 3070 and 16GB of RAM, it will be able to run almost anything you could throw at it.

Don’t believe us? This particular model made our top pick for best gaming laptop with our reviewer saying: “A blisteringly fast gaming laptop that delivers desktop-grade performance, the Razer blade 15 is the best gaming laptop we’ve tested.” High praise indeed.

Buy now

Dell inspiron 15: Was £429, now £279, Very.co.uk

(Dell)

This deal claims to saves you £180 on Dell’s affordable mid-range inspiron 15, though we regularly see this model on sale for around £400. That works out to a practical saving of around £120, which is still a great offer on a decent device from perhaps the most trusted name in laptops. The inspiron range is budget-focused and offers fast performance for word processing, web browsing and other light tasks. It has a surprisingly excellent 120Hz full HD display, so on-screen animations and scrolling feel liquidy smooth.

Buy now

Microsoft Surface laptop 4: Was £1,269, now £949.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Microsoft)

The Surface laptop is Microsoft’s answer to the MacBook, and with the recent launch of the Surface laptop 5 there are bargains to be had on the outgoing – but still fast and reliable – model. This lightweight and elegantly built laptop is a delight to work on thanks to its stylish design, premium finish and sharp display. In our round-up of the best laptops of 2022, our tester described the device as being “as near-to-perfect a Windows experience as you can find”. Right now, the entry-level configuration of this top-rated laptop has 23 per cent off at Amazon’s Cyber Monday event.

Buy now

Honor magicbook X14: Was £649.99, now £399.97, Box.co.uk

(Honor)

There’s £250 off this powerful Honor laptop at electronics retailer Box. The spin-off sub-brand of Huawei was best known for developing smartphones, but in recent years has shifted its focus towards building smart, minimalist, Macbook-style portable PCs. This model runs on a 10th-generation Core i5 processor, striking a balance between performance and affordability. At £399, it’s a great deal.

Buy now

Asus vivobook 15: Was £449, now £349, Very.co.uk

(Asus)

Asus is known for its excellent mid-range laptops and this bestselling 15in Asus vivobook is no exception. It’s a smart-looking machine with an HD screen that’s perfect for everyday professional tasks as well as entertainment. It would make the ideal companion device for students, remote workers or anyone who needs a no-frills laptop for bashing through emails on the train.

Buy now

Acer nitro 5 15.6in gaming laptop: Was £1,249, now £999, Currys.co.uk

(Acer)

Another gaming laptop with a 6GB RTX 3060 – still one of the best laptop GPUs you can get – has dropped below £1,000. The Acer nitro 5 stands apart from the pack with a 12th generation Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM, giving it enormous performance capable of running every modern game release at silky smooth framerates.

Buy now

Lenovo ideapad gaming 3: Was £699, now £599, Currys.co.uk

(Lenovo)

The Lenovo ideapad gaming 3 is an excellent gaming laptop. It comes in two main configurations, one powered by the premium RTX 3050 (£749, Box.co.uk) and this one, powered by the less-advanced GTX 1650, a more budget-friendly Nvidia graphics card that still offers superb performance across most new games. When paired with the AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor and 8GB of RAM, it offers next-generation console experience on the go.

Buy now

About Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday falls on 28 November in 2022, on the Monday after Black Friday. The goofy name made a lot more sense back when most shopping wasn’t done online. Whereas Black Friday was all about hunting for deals in physical shops (and was at one point notorious for unchecked high-street carnage), Cyber Monday was all about logging on to the information superhighway, pulling up Ask Jeeves and surfing the web for the best discounts.

Today, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are two ends of the same weekend sale. Some retailers might change the name of their sale on Monday, and some might have a few unique deals.

Voucher codes

For the latest home discounts, and more offers, try the links below:

Looking to benefit from a huge range of discounts? Head to the IndyBest deals section

Read more on Cyber Monday 2022:

The best Cyber Monday deals this year– the very best discounts we’ve found across the board

Best Cyber Monday tech deals – whether it’s noise-cancelling headphones, tablets or a smartwatch, you’ll find the best offers here

Best Cyber Monday home appliances deals – upgrade your vacuum cleaner, coffee machine or stand mixer during the sale

Best Cyber Monday gaming deals – Xbox, PlayStation or Nintendo? Our experts are on hand to help find you the top discounts

Best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals – level up with discounts on the OLED, lite or original device

Best Cyber Monday mattress deals – rest easy with big discounts on brands such as Emma, Simba and Brook + Wilde

Best Cyber Monday clothing deals – whether it’s trainers or a coat, treat yourself to some new wardrobe essentials

Best Cyber Monday air fryer deals – from Ninja to Tefal, these discounts are anything but hot air

Best Cyber Monday microwave deals – whether it’s a solo, grill or combination model, snap up one of these appliances

Best Cyber Monday dehumidifier deals – say goodbye to damp and mould with these nifty discounted machines

Best Cyber Monday Lego deals – top offers on Star Wars, Harry Potter, Marvel toys and more

Best Cyber Monday power tool deals – drills, hand sanders or impact drivers, DIYers will love these savings

Best Cyber Monday mobile phone deals – Get an iPhone, Google Pixel 7 pro and more, while they’re on offer

Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals – our pick of the best deals from the millions on offer

Best Apple Cyber Monday deals – from AirPods to iPhones, the rare offers on the tech giant’s bestsellers

Best Currys Cyber Monday deals – bag a bargain on everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best John Lewis & Partners Cyber Monday deals – the high-street stalwart has great prices across fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

Best Boots Cyber Monday deals – save on skincare, make-up, electricals and more

Best Argos Cyber Monday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Very Cyber Monday – impressive savings on big-name brands, from Shark to Garmin

Best Dyson Cyber Monday deals – save on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Best Sky Cyber Monday deals – upgrade your TV, broadband and mobile packages for less