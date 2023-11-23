Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The biggest shopping event of the year Black Friday 2023 is almost here, it’s the biggest sales event of the commercial calendar and might be your best chance to pick up some of the best laptops of 2023 at a discount.

Laptops from premium brands such as Dell, Huawei, Microsoft and Apple can see hundreds of pounds knocked off their usual price. Gaming laptops – which become obsolete more quickly – can present serious bargains if you know where to look, while more budget-friendly laptops, Chromebooks and student laptops from Asus and Acer can drop to less than £200.

But it can be hard to tell which cheap Black Friday laptops are a genuinely good deal. In previous years, the Black Friday sale has been awash with misleading offers and artificially inflated ‘before’ prices, and a slew of no-name laptop brands often dominate the front page of Amazon’s own listings.

Follow live: Black Friday best deals 2023

That’s why, every year, our team of IndyBest experts are on hand to help you wade through thousands of deals and bring you the laptop discounts worth caring about. We track prices year-round, and we only recommend laptops we’ve tested and would buy ourselves.

Best Black Friday laptop deals 2023

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED: Was £959, now £859, Argos.co.uk

(Asus)

Asus makes some of the smartest-looking Windows laptops around, and the Zenbook 14 OLED is no exception. The 4K OLED display is impressive, offering rich cinema-style contrast, while the Intel i5 processor is powerful enough to handle demanding tasks. Now, you save £100 on the laptop for Black Friday.

Buy now

Razer Blade 15: Was £1,615.31, now £1,349, Amazon.co.uk

(Razer)

You can save over £260 in this Amazon Black Friday deal on a Razer gaming laptop, which scored a place in our round-up of the best laptops of 2023 . “A blisteringly fast gaming laptop that delivers desktop-grade performance, the Razer blade 15 is the best gaming laptop we’ve tested,” our writer said in their review. “Highly configurable, our test model ran the latest 12th generation Core i7 processor with 32GB of memory, Nvidia’s 3080 Ti GPU and a ridiculously fast 360Hz display.”

Buy now

Lenovo Yoga Slim 6i: Was £999, now £799, Currys.co.uk

(Lenovo)

Lenovo’s Yoga laptop is a petite 14in device with outsized performance under the hood. In our review of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7, a similar device in the range, our reviewer said: “This budget-friendly ultrabook is as fast as rival laptops costing a couple of hundred pounds more, keeping pace with the similarly specced Dell XPS 13 without bruising your bank account too much.”

Buy now

Apple MacBook Pro (M3 Pro, 2023): Was £2,099 now £1,949.97, Laptopsdirect.co.uk

(Apple)

Apple’s latest and greatest MacBook Pro is powered by the newest M3 Pro processor, promising bleeding-edge speeds capable of handling the most processor-intensive tasks. In our MacBook Pro M3 review, our tester described it as “blazingly fast” with performance “geared to creatives or advanced users”. This model only launched recently, but this £149 saving is the best deal we’ve found online this Black Friday.

Buy now

Apple MacBook Air 15.3in: Was £1,399, now £1,249.97, Amazon.co.uk

(John Lewis )

The M2-powered MacBook Air has 11 per cent off at Amazon, In our review of the new launch, our tester said: “Apple’s MacBook Air 15in pulls off a clever trick: it adds significant extra screen size without losing the Air’s signature super-thin and super-light qualities.” Praising the portability and display for playback, they added that “the M2 processor is more than fast enough for most needs, handling all tasks effortlessly and silently.”

Buy now

Apple MacBook Pro (M1, 2020): Was £1,299, now £899.97, Laptopsdirect.co.uk

(Argos)

Apple no longer sells the 13in MacBook Pro, which features the ill-fated touchbar along the top row of keys, but it’s become one of the best bargains in laptops if you can find it in stock. And we have: Laptops Direct is offering a £400 discount on the still-powerful Apple laptop this Black Friday.

Buy now

Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020): Was £999, now £799, Amazon.co.uk

(Very)

There’s a 20 per cent discount on the 2020 MacBook Air in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. The M1 chip might be a few years old, but it’s no slouch and still offers a giant performance upgrade over older Intel-powered MacBooks. The 2020 MacBook Air is speedy enough for streaming, working, gaming and more.

Buy now

Asus vivobook 15: Was £699.99, now £501.69, Amazon.co.uk

(ASUS)

This is a great deal on a mid-range Asus vivobook 15, which is powered by the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and supported by 16GB of RAM. That’s enough performance to handle demanding tasks such as photo editing. The lay-flat hinge opens a full 180 degrees, too, making it easy to quickly share your screen and collaborate with teams.

Buy now

Huawei matebook D15 11th gen laptop: Was £544.76, now £474, Amazon.co.uk

(Huawei)

This 15.6in laptop is designed to relieve eye strain and vision fatigue, with certifications from TÜV Rheinland, making it ideal for long work days and evenings spent watching a film. The fingerprint power button allows for quick and secure access, and you can even sync your phone screen to the matebook, to drag and drop files to the laptop with ease. A mere 15 minutes on charge is said to leave you with enough juice for two hours – perfect when you’re on the go.

Buy now

When is Black Friday 2023 in the UK?

As the sale event always takes place the day after the American holiday of Thanksgiving, this year, Black Friday falls on Friday 24 November 2023.

Black Friday is followed shortly after by Cyber Monday, which traditionally has been all about online shopping. Seeing as most shopping is now done online, both sales have mutated into one terrifying mega-sale lasting all weekend.

When will the best Black Friday laptop deals start in 2023?

Black Friday laptop deals will officially start on 24 November, though many enthusiastic retailers will start offering discounts earlier in the week. That means we’re already seeing Black Friday laptop deals drop in advance. Black Friday deals will run until Cyber Monday, which is 27 November.

Voucher codes

For the latest home appliance discounts and more offers, try the links below:

Looking for a broadband deal? Compare the best broadband deals with Independent Compare