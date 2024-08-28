Support truly

The Black Friday sale is best known for dropping discounts on everything from TVs and laptops to home appliances, but it’s also a great time to find a deal on your next mobile phone contract. If you’ve been holding out for a bargain on a new smartphone, now’s the time to bag a deal on top brands such as Apple, Samsung and Google.

The big four carriers – O2, Vodafone, EE and Three – all host their own Black Friday sales for new and existing customers looking to upgrade. Meanwhile, the smaller challenger brands, resellers and networks get in on the action with discounts on their own plans, which are often cheaper to begin with.

Apple usually doesn’t get too involved with sale events, but shop directly with Samsung and Google and you can find big Black Friday discounts applied to SIM-free handsets such as the Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy phones. It’s often possible to spread the cost of these phones over one or two years, with zero per cent finance, so, pairing your new device with a pay-monthly SIM card can be the cheapest way to upgrade.

With Black Friday mobile phone deals coming in so many shapes and sizes, it pays to have some expert guidance when it comes to finding the best offers. That’s why our team of IndyBest shopping experts is on hand to help you wade through the deals and spot the genuine discounts in the Black Friday sale.

Here, we’ve put together everything you need to know ahead of the sale, and we’ve even rounded up some mobile phone deals available right now.

When is Black Friday 2024 in the UK?

Black Friday falls on the day after Thanksgiving in the US. So, this year, Black Friday will take place on 29 November.

Although Black Friday was traditionally a one-day event, many retailers now run their sales throughout the entire weekend, concluding with Cyber Monday, which falls on 2 December this year. Some retailers start their sale early, too, with a particularly keen few running discounts for the entire month of November.

What mobile phone deals can we expect to see this Black Friday?

Last year’s Black Friday sales saw significant price drops on the iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S23 and Google Pixel 8, so, we’re hoping to see similar discounts on this year’s flagship phones. SIM-only deals are also likely to be heavily discounted, particularly on longer contracts.

Best mobile phone deals to shop now

The major carriers are all likely to host their own Black Friday sales this year, but there are even more affordable ways to spread the cost of your new phone. Apple, Samsung and Google will let you pay for your phone in monthly instalments, and, with zero per cent finance, it often works out cheaper to buy directly and use a cheap SIM-only plan for your data, texts and minutes.

These SIM-only plans are nearly always more affordable than the airtime plans from major carriers – they also have shorter contracts and run on the same set of high-quality mobile networks. Here’s a selection of the best SIM-only data deals and mobile phone offers available right now.

Smarty – From £12 per month for 120GB of data

– From £12 per month for 120GB of data giffgaff – From £10 per month for 20GB of data

– From £10 per month for 20GB of data id Mobile – From £10 per month for 60GB of data

– From £10 per month for 60GB of data Voxi – From £10 per month for 20GB of data

– From £10 per month for 20GB of data Lebara – From £5 per month for 5GB of data

Google Pixel 8: Was £629, now £499, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Last year’s Pixel phone is down to just £499 at Currys. The Pixel 8 has since been overtaken by the Pixel 9 as the best Google phone you can buy, but the older phone is still an excellent Android device and a bargain at this price.

iPhone 15 pro with 100GB data: £39.99 per month, £9 up front, Carphonewarehouse.com

open image in gallery ( Apple )

The iPhone 16 might be just around the corner, but the best deals are to be found on last year’s iPhone. This 24-month contract includes 100GB of monthly 5G data plus unlimited calls and texts for £39.99 per month, with just £9 to pay up front.

Samsung Galaxy S24 with unlimited data: £30 per month, £145 up front, Mobiles.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Samsung )

If you’re a data-hungry user in search of the latest and greatest Samsung phone, here’s a 24-month contract deal at Mobiles.co.uk that offers unlimited data with Vodafone. The up front fee is a little steep at £145, but brings the monthly cost down to a manageable £30 (plus the small mid-contract price increase). The Galaxy S24 is one of the best phones you can buy, with a brilliant AMOLED display and powerful camera that won’t disappoint.

