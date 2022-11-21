Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

There’s not long to go until Black Friday is here, with the annual sales event itself officially landing on 25 November and running right through to Cyber Monday on 28 November. However, many brands and retailers have started early, with tons of offers already available. The sale event is a brilliant opportunity to bag a bargain across all categories, including tech, TVs, laptops, home appliances, beauty and more.

All the big-name brands are getting involved, from Apple and Nintendo to Shark, Dyson and Ninja. Lots of retailers, such as Amazon, Boots, John Lewis and Currys, are already offering serious savings, so you don’t need to wait until Friday for a decent deal.

Whether you’re ticking gifts off your Christmas list or are looking for discounts on specific items, the expert shopping team at IndyBest is here to help you find the best deals.

After all, now’s the time to save money on bigger buys such as mattresses and electricals. But we’re equally interested in cutting costs when it comes to everyday household essentials, for helping with the weekly budget.

So, we were pleased to see a half-price deal on Finish dishwasher tablets, taking £13 off a £26 bumper pack of 80 (now £12.99, Amazon.co.uk). Ideal for buying in bulk for less cash, here’s everything we know about cleaning up with this discount.

Finish powerball ultimate infinity shine dishwasher tablets, pack of 80: Was £26, now £12.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Finish)

Currently reduced by a whopping £13, you’ll enjoy a sparkling discount on this household essential. Because this is a big bag containing 80 dishwasher tablets, that 50 per cent reduction means each one comes in at around 16p. A formula complete with a “protector shield” by popular brand Finish, these tablets have been designed to wash glasses and dishes and they should do so without you needing to use a pre-rinse cycle too.

Plus, according to Finish, the tablets’ three fast-dissolving chambers should help tackle the toughest stains even during your dishwasher’s eco-cycle. Said to create a shine effect, we can see the price is a clear-cut saving.

Whether you’re getting set for cleaning up after Christmas dinner or are looking to shop a savvy saving on a daily staple, the purse-friendly deal will ensure your money goes further.

