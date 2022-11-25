Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Black Friday is finally here, with laptop deals to be found on top brands. The biggest shopping event of the year will run all weekend and bring discounts on everything from TVs at Currys, gaming bargains, nintendo switch offers and tech gadgets to mattresses, fashion, toys and more.

As always, our team of tech experts at IndyBest will be on hand to guide you through the blizzard of discounts, weeding out the “fake” deals to bring you the Black Friday laptop deals that are actually worth your time and money.

Laptops are always a hot ticket item during the Black Friday sale. This year has seen most of the major brands refresh their range with the latest generation of chips, so we’re seeing decent savings on some of the best laptops from Dell, Microsoft, Huawei and Lenovo.

We’re not just focused on laptops this Black Friday, either. Our coverage of the annual sales event includes the top deals on gaming, tech, mattresses, home and kitchen appliances, beauty products, fashion and more. Keep reading to find everything you need to know about Black Friday laptop deals as they happen.

Best Black Friday laptop deals 2022

Dell inspiron 15: Was £528.96, now £318.96, Dell.com

(Dell)

This deal claims to save you £210 on Dell’s affordable mid-range inspiron 15, though we regularly see this model on sale for around £400. That works out to a practical saving of around £80, which is still a great offer on a decent device from perhaps the most trusted name in laptops. The inspiron range is budget-focused and offers fast performance for word processing, web browsing and other light tasks. It has a surprisingly excellent 120Hz full HD display, so on-screen animations and scrolling feel liquidy smooth.

Buy now

Dell XPS 13: Was £999, now £849, Dell.com

(Dell)

One of the best laptops Dell makes, the 12th-generation Dell XPS 13 now has 30 per cent off for Black Friday. The latest 2022 model improves on battery efficiency and processor speeds, but this 13in laptop is still one of the best Windows devices you can currently buy, with an incredible display and a sleek, lightweight design. Dell also offers a further £150 discount when you trade in your old laptop.

Buy now

Microsoft Surface laptop 4: Was £1,269, now £949.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Microsoft)

The Surface laptop is Microsoft’s answer to the MacBook, and with the recent launch of the Surface laptop 5 there are bargains to be had on the outgoing – but still fast and reliable – model. This lightweight and elegantly built laptop is a delight to work on thanks to its stylish design, premium finish and sharp display. In our round-up of the best laptops of 2022, our tester described the device as being “as near-to-perfect a Windows experience as you can find”. Right now, the entry-level configuration of this top-rated laptop has 23 per cent off at Amazon’s Black Friday event.

Buy now

Asus 15.6in Chromebook CX1500CKA: Was £349.99, now £229, Amazon.co.uk

(Asus)

If you do most of your work inside a web browser tab, then a Chromebook might be all you need in a laptop. Designed around Google’s lightweight and streamlined ChromeOS operating system, this 15.6in Asus Chromebook works more like a smartphone than a PC. It starts up instantly, stays updated in the background and is way less prone to bugs, viruses and other techy issues than a Windows device. It features a bright, full HD screen, and it has £120 off in the Black Friday sale.

Buy now

Huawei matebook D 15 laptop: Was £699.99, now £449.99, Argos.co.uk

(Huawei)

A beautifully designed Windows 11 laptop, the matebook D 15 is a mid-range Huawei styled after the MacBook air. The D series is way more budget-friendly, but it doesn’t skimp on style. It’s a good device for anyone who needs to take their work with them, and because it runs on a relatively powerful Ryzen 5 processor it can handily be used for low-end gaming and streaming entertainment too. This model has Huawei’s weird pop-up webcam, which sits at keyboard height and makes you look like a poundshop Wizard of Oz during Zoom calls, so if you want a laptop for regular video conferencing, we’d suggest another deal in this list.

Buy now

Asus zenbook flip S13 UX371EA: Was £1,599.99, now £899.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Asus)

This is a super-slim and lightweight Windows laptop with a clever 360-degree folding design, allowing you to transform it into a tablet on a whim. Aimed at artists and other creative professionals, it comes with a stylus and features one of the best displays of any laptop on the market: a rich and vibrant 4K OLED screen with Pantone-validated colour accuracy.

Buy now

Honor magicbook X14: Was £649.99, now £399.97, Box.co.uk

(Honor)

There’s £250 off this powerful Honor laptop at electronics retailer Box. The spin-off sub-brand of Huawei was best known for developing smartphones, but in recent years has shifted its focus towards building smart, minimalist, Macbook-style portable PCs. This model runs on a 10th-generation Core i5 processor, striking a balance between performance and affordability. At £399, it’s a great deal.

Buy now

Asus vivobook 15: Was £449, now £349, Very.co.uk

(Asus)

Asus is known for its excellent mid-range laptops and this bestselling 15in Asus vivobook is no exception. It’s a smart-looking machine with an HD screen that’s perfect for everyday professional tasks as well as entertainment. It would make the ideal companion device for students, remote workers or anyone who needs a no-frills laptop for bashing through emails on the train.

Buy now

Acer nitro 5 15.6in gaming laptop: Was £1,249, now £999, Currys.co.uk

(Acer)

Another gaming laptop with a 6GB RTX 3060 – still one of the best laptop GPUs you can get – has dropped below £1,000. The Acer nitro 5 stands apart from the pack with a 12th generation Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM, giving it enormous performance capable of running every modern game release at silky smooth framerates.

Buy now

Lenovo ideapad gaming 3: Was £699, now £599, Currys.co.uk

(Lenovo)

The Lenovo ideapad gaming 3 is an excellent gaming laptop. It comes in two main configurations, one powered by the premium RTX 3050 (£799, Box.co.uk) and this one, powered by the less-advanced GTX 1650, a more budget-friendly Nvidia graphics card that still offers superb performance across most new games. When paired with the AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor and 8GB of RAM, it offers next-generation console experience on the go.

Buy now

About Black Friday

The name is given to the day after Thanksgiving in the US, which always falls on the fourth Thursday of November.

Black Friday gained its reputation some time in the 1970s, when stores began to notice a sharp increase in customers immediately after the Thanksgiving holiday celebrations. Originally a one-day sale, Black Friday has since expanded to take over the entire weekend, ending in Cyber Monday. Some retailers, such as Very, offer Black Friday deals throughout the month of November.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday falls on 28 November in 2022. The goofy name made a lot more sense back when most shopping wasn’t done online. Whereas Black Friday was all about hunting for deals in physical shops (and was at one point notorious for unchecked high-street carnage), Cyber Monday was all about logging on to the information superhighway, pulling up Ask Jeeves and surfing the web for the best discounts.

Today, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are two ends of the same weekend sale. Some retailers might change the name of their sale on Monday, and some might have a few unique deals.

Voucher codes

For the latest home discounts, and more offers, try the links below:

Looking to benefit from a huge range of discounts? Head to the IndyBest deals section

Read more on Black Friday 2022:

Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s noise-cancelling headphones, tablets or a smartwatch, you’ll find the best offers here

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – upgrade your vacuum cleaner, coffee machine or stand mixer during the sale

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox, PlayStation or Nintendo? Our experts are on hand to help find you the top discounts

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – level up with discounts on the OLED, lite or original device

Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big discounts on brands such as Emma, Simba and Brook + Wilde

Best Black Friday clothing deals – whether it’s trainers or a coat, treat yourself to some new wardrobe essentials

Best Black Friday air fryer deals – from Ninja to Tefal, these discounts are anything but hot air

Best Black Friday microwave deals – whether it’s a solo, grill or combination model, snap up one of these appliances

Best Black Friday dehumidifier deals – say goodbye to damp and mould with these nifty discounted machines

Best Black Friday Lego deals – top offers on Star Wars, Harry Potter, Marvel toys and more

Best Black Friday power tool deals – drills, hand sanders or impact drivers, DIYers will love these savings

Best Black Friday mobile phone deals – Get an iPhone, Google Pixel 7 pro and more, while they’re on offer

Best Amazon Black Friday deals – our pick of the best deals from the millions on offer

Best Apple Black Friday deals – from AirPods to iPhones, the rare offers on the tech giant’s bestsellers

Best Currys Black Friday deals – bag a bargain on everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high-street stalwart has great prices across fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

Best Boots Black Friday deals – save on skincare, make-up, electricals and more

Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Very Black Friday – impressive savings on big-name brands, from Shark to Garmin

Best Dyson Black Friday deals – save on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Best Sky Black Friday deals – upgrade your TV, broadband and mobile packages for less