Black Friday is around the corner, and retail giant Debenhams has pulled out all the stops to offer shoppers discounts across beauty, fashion, home and more. The retailer has started its ‘Black November sale’ with discounts of up to 70 per cent off.

Since it was scooped up by Boohoo in 2021, the store’s online offering has expanded to include deals across myriad clothing brands, such as Karen Millen, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Oasis and Burton. Debenhams recently relaunched its Designers at Debenhams and collaborated with Ashish for a mini collection, which was fronted by Sex and the City star Kim Cattrall.

If you loved the high street store, you’ll likely still find deals on beloved fragrances, makeup, homeware and Christmas gifts in its online Black Friday sale this year. Below, I’ve rounded up the best Debenhams Black Friday deals to shop right now, from top brands such as Estee Lauder, Mountain Warehouse and Marc Jacobs. I’ll be keeping track of these prices in the lead-up to the official Black Friday weekend, so be sure to bookmark this page to stay on top of the latest offers.

Plus, keep an eye on our dedicated Debenhams discount codes page, which we keep updated with the latest promo codes, as well as tips on how to save through student discounts, Blue Light Cards and more.

Best Debenhams Black Friday deals

Prada paradoxe eau de parfum, 50ml: Was £105, now £74.81, Debenhams.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Debenhams )

With a 25 per cent discount across beauty products at Debenhams, a 50ml bottle of Prada’s bestselling scent is further reduced to £74.81 when you use the code ‘BEAUTY5’.

Our beauty writer Lucy Smith named it the best floral women’s perfume, describing it as an “undeniably feminine” scent with “amber and tangerine notes mean that it will work well in every season.”

Benefit badgal bang! volumising mascara: Was £27, now £20.52, Debenhams.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Debenhams )

Designed to bring maximum impact and build volume, beauty editor Louise Whitbread loved how Benefit’s waterproof mascara delivered “non-lumpy, defined lashes” by coating her lashes from root to tip. She said in her guide to the best waterproof mascaras: “Its buildable waterproof formula is weightless and super lengthening.”

Right now you can save 20 per cent on the mascara in the Debenhams Black Friday sale, when you use the code ‘BEAUTY5’.

Silk'n LED face mask 100: Was £160, now £99.20, Debenhams.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Debenhams )

LED face masks work to tackle a range of skin problems, from wrinkles to redness and acne. While we haven’t tested this exact model, our beauty expert, Lucy Smith, has been impressed with Silk’n LED face masks in the past. Currently on sale at Debenhams, this could be a good budget option for those looking to buy an LED face mask for less than £100.

Marc Jacobs daisy, 50ml: Was £75, now £56.25, Debenhams.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Lucy Smith )

This is undoubtedly Marc Jacobs’ bestselling perfume, so we were pleased to spot it reduced by 25 per cent at Debenhams. Our beauty writer, Lucy Smith, recommends it for those who love a floral scent and says in her Marc Jacobs daisy review: “The scent is clean, warm and slightly zesty, but holds a deeper sweetness, too, to take you from day to night.”

If it drops out stock at Debenhams, you can also get it for the same price at Boots.

MAC lustreglass lipstick: Was £25, now £17.81, Debenhams.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Mac )

MAC’s bullet lipstick is a beauty classic, with a huge range of shades to suit different skin tones. Debenhams is offering a 25 per cent discount on the lustreglass lipstick and you can get it even cheaper when checked out using code ‘BEAUTY5’, which brings the price down from £25 to £17.81.

Beauty writer Lucy Smith tested the nude shade ‘Thanks, it’s Mac’ and named it her “favourite nude”. She said in her review of the best lipsticks: “It’s creamy, buildable and, compared to others...a much more natural pick if a bold lip seems intimidating.”

OHS boucle large oval ottoman storage box: Was £49.99, now £29.99, Debenhams.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Debenhams.com )

Debenhams has dropped early discounts on selected furniture, including this OHS boucle storage box. With a 40 per cent saving, the footstool bench is available to purchase at £29.99 for a limited time.

The soft cream boucle finish adds warmth to your home decor, but it’s also designed with practicality in mind thanks to a spacious hidden storage compartment, which is perfect for tidying away blankets, books, toys or everyday clutter.

Whether used as a footrest, extra seating, or a chic accent piece, the plush cushioned top offers comfort and versatility.

Karen Millen belted tailored maxi coat: Was £449, now £224, Debenhams.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Debenhams.com )

Claudia Winkleman’s recent appearance in The Celebrity Traitors has given us inspiration to channel ‘heritage-core’, and this Karen Millen coat ticks all the boxes as the perfect winter coat. Featuring a structured silhouette, the dark green coat is crafted from a wool-blend fabric and a contrasting PU leather on the collar.

With gold-tone buttons at the front fastening, the coat combines timeless tailoring with modern design elements. It also comes with a matching belt that you can either wear cinched for a sculpted look or slightly loose for a more relaxed feel. Right now you can save 50 per cent on the coat in the Debenhams Black Friday sale.

Yves Saint Laurent black opium eau de parfum, 150ml: Was £100, now £75, Debenhams.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Debenhams )

With top notes of pear accord and mandarin essence, Yves Saint Laurent black opium gives an initially floral, sweet scent with a warming black coffee and cedarwood twist. It has 25 per cent off across four sizes, but we recommend going for a smaller bottle if it’s your first time trying it for yourself.

Clarins BB skin detox fluid: Was £36, now £28.80, Debenhams.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Clarins )

In beauty writer Rose Gallagher’s review of the best BB creams, the Clarins BB skin detox fluid was hailed as the best for dry skin. “A lightweight yet rich formula, this cocoons the skin in moisture but dries down to a low maintenance satin finish,” she noted in her Clarins BB skin detox fluid review. “It would be ideal for city living, as the skincare base is designed to protect the skin against environmental aggressors such as pollution,” added Rose. Right now, you can save 20 per cent on a 45ml tube of the fluid formula.

Mountain Warehouse swerve women’s waterproof jacket: Was £64.99, now £34.99, Debenhams.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Named the best budget waterproof jacket for women in outdoor writer Clare O’Reilly’s review, this Mountain Warehouse number dropped to £29.99 during last year’s Black Friday sales. Right now, it’s reduced to £34.99 but the price could drop even further come Black Friday 2025.

“The ripstop fabric and taped seams make it functional, while the slim fit makes it a stylish choice,” noted Clare. “It also packs away into its own carry case, so it’s a great option to take with you when you’re out and about.”

Beauty Works jumbo waver: Was £70, now £56, Debenhams.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Beauty Works )

This Beauty Works jumbo waver currently has 20 per cent off at Debenhams, but it was even cheaper last Black Friday, so it’s may drop even further in price. Loved by the likes of Molly-Mae Hague, it’s perfect for beachy, tousled locks. Testing it in its regular size for IndyBest’s guide to the best hair wavers, assistant IndyBest editor Sarah Jones was “really impressed at how it created an even and consistent look all over the head”.

Estee Lauder double wear stay in place concealer: Was £29.50, now £21.02, Debenhams.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Sabine Wiesel/The Independent )

Beauty journalist Sabine Wiesel named Estee Lauder’s double wear stay in place concealer the best matte concealer for mature skin. In her Estee Lauder double wear review she wrote it “provides a medium to full coverage” and that the “texture makes it a great cover-up on all types of imperfections”. Save 25 per cent on a bottle right now.

When is Black Friday 2025?

Black Friday falls on 28 November 2025 this year, with the sales continuing through the weekend to Cyber Monday on 1 December. Debehams has started its Black Friday sale early with its ‘Black November’ event, so we’ll keep these page up to date with the best offers as soon as they drop.

Why you can trust us to find the best Black Friday deals at Debenhams

We’re a team of reviews experts, who track the price of bestselling products year-round. We’ve covered Black Friday and other major sales events for years, so we know how to spot a truly good deal. On top of knowing our way around a sale, we are experts in our fields. We’ve spent countless hours testing and reviewing everything from beauty products and mattresses, to air fryers, toys and more. We wouldn’t recommend you a product just because it’s got a chunky discount – instead, we feature deals on products we’ve tried and tested, or that come from brands we trust.

