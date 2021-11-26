Black Friday has finally arrived on a tide of great deals, both in stores and online. From tech, fashion and beauty to kids’ toys and home appliances, there’s no better time to save on big-ticket items or tick off your Christmas shopping lists.

Taking place between 26 November and 29 November – also known as Cyber Monday – the sales event sees discounts on anything from coffee machines to skincare saviours and everything in between.

Whether you’re refreshing your wardrobe for the new year or want to save on a coat you’ve had your eye on for a while, Black Friday’s rife with great savings on fashion, with participating retailers including Asos, Zara, H&M, The North Face and more.

And one of our favourite footwear brands, Dr Martens, has not disappointed. While we’ve already seen a bunch of third-party retailers discounting its classic boots, now the brand itself has kicked off its Black Friday sale.

One of the best deals we’ve found is on the brand’s popular Pascal Ziggy leather boots, which have been reduced by £50. Here’s how to snap up the stellar offer.

Dr Martens 1460 Pascal Ziggy leather boots: Was £149, now £99, Drmartens.com

(Dr Martens)

An instantly recognisable boot for very good reason, Dr Martens has been an enduring name in footwear since its founding in 1947. This pair of Dr Martens are in the brand’s classic style with an ankle-brushing fit, black upper and eight-eyelet lace-up design.

Crafted from soft leather, the boots also feature Dr Martens’s signature yellow welt stitching and “airwair” heel loop mark.

In our round-up of the best women’s boots, we reviewed the similar leather-finish Bex boots, with our tester saying: “The slightly chunkier sole of the Bex model gives them a contemporary feel that still retains the durability, comfort and looks of the classic pairs.”

Dr Martens shoes are known for their endurance with the brand’s boots being investments for year-on-year wear. With £50 off right now, you’ve got no reason not to invest in a pair of your own.

