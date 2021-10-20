Around 80 per cent of UK households buy instant coffee for in-home consumption, proving tea isn’t the only hot drink we Britons are partial to, according to the British Coffee Association.

And while instant coffee can be great, a coffee machine can be a well-worth investment for anyone who loves a barista-made cup of joe, thanks to a countertop coffee machine.

We know usually, these bits of kit can be pretty pricey, but with Black Friday coming up on 26 November, we’re sure to see some great bargains across some of our favourite brands including Bosch, Gaggia, Smeg, and more.

With major retailers such as Amazon, Argos, and John Lewis & Partners all expected to offer big discounts across the last weekend in November, there’s not too long left to wait before you’ll be enjoying an espresso or cupping a cappuccino without a visit to your local cafe if you manage to grab a deal during the event.

Here at IndyBest, we’ll be keeping tabs on deals across tech, gaming, home appliances, fashion and more during the mammoth sale, so stay tuned for the latest updates as we get them. For all the best hints, tips, and secrets to getting yourself a cost-saving coffee machine, carry on and read our handy guide below.

Read More:

Will there be coffee machine deals on Black Friday 2021?

From bean to cup, filter, pod, and more, there’s a huge variety of coffee machines out there to suit even the fussiest of coffee connoisseurs. And, a large number of machines means a higher chance that at least some will be included in this year’s Black Friday sales.

Amazon, Currys, Argos, AO, and John Lewis & Partners, are all expected to offer huge discounts across the event and we’re confident in thinking that at least a handful of big brand coffee machines will be added to the mix.

When will coffee machine Black Friday deals start?

Black Friday traditionally kicks off on 26 November and will run until CyberMonday on 29 November. But as the event has increased in size year after year, so we expect a fair few retailers to begin discounts a few weeks before Friday 26, or even earlier. So be sure to check back here for all the latest news, tips, and tricks to securing everything you’re after.

If you can’t wait until then, there are some great deals to be had on coffee machines right now.

AO is offering a free month’s supply of coffee and free next-day delivery on certain models including the Swan retro SK22110BN espresso coffee machine (£85, Ao.com) and the De’Longhi magnifica ECAM22.360B bean to cup coffee machine, also reduced by £80 (£449, Ao.com). And when buying the Sage barista express BES875UK espresso coffee machine with integrated burr grinder (£585, Ao.com) you’ll receive a free coffee masterclass.

Currys has taken £100 off of the Nespresso by Krups vertuo plus XN903840 coffee machine (£79.00, Currys.co.uk) while still providing a two-year guarantee. While Argos has 50 per cent off the Nespresso vertuo plus pod coffee machine by magimix-silver (£99.99, Argos.co.uk).

How much will coffee machines cost on Black Friday?

For big-branded models, you can expect to see coffee machines range anywhere between £35 and £2,000 or more. So it’s only natural that Black Friday discounts will vary quite a bit too. But if past years’ sales are anything to go by, we could expect to see anywhere from 10 per cent to over 50 per cent savings depending on make, model, and manufacturing date.

Who will have the best Black Friday deals on coffee machines?

With all the big retailers fighting to be the best discounter this Black Friday, it’s hard to tell who will have which price reductions on what products.

But keep an eye on this page for the latest updates we find from Amazon, Currys, Very, AO, Argos, Selfridges, and John Lewis & Partners. And be sure to add any specific models you fancy to your wish lists too.

What were the best coffee machine Black Friday deals last year?

Last year we saw all of the best brands get a price cut, with offers from AO, Argos, and John Lewis & Partners offering very competitive prices.

AO dropped the Nespresso by Krups vertuo plus XN903840 coffee machine by more than £100, from £179 to £72, and it looks like it’s done it again in a pre-Black Friday sale on now (£72, Ao.com).

The De’Longhi dinamica ECAM370.85.SB wifi-connected bean to cup coffee machine was reduced from £949 to £699, giving an impressive saving of £250. While it doesn’t appear to be in the sale right now, the price does seem to be lower than it was this time last year (£734, Ao.com).

John Lewis & Partners reduced the Lavazza a modo mio jolie plus coffee machine with milk frother from £129 to £64.50, but has since increased the price (£139, johnlewis.com). And brought the Sage barista touch barista quality bean-to-cup coffee machine down by £100 to £899 (£998.95, johnlewis.com). And Argos reduced the tassimo by Bosch my way pod coffee machine, winning “best for all the family” in our best espresso machines round-up, down to just £59.99 (£99.99, Argos.co.uk).

Voucher Codes:

For the latest discounts on kitchen appliances ahead of Black Friday, try the links below:

Read more on Black Friday 2021

How to get the best Black Friday deals this year – when the sale starts and how to prepare

Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s a new phone contract or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best offers here

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – now’s the time to upgrade your vacuum cleaner or coffee machine

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox or Playstation? Here’s our expert guide to discounts on consoles, controllers and games

Best Black Friday beauty deals – stock up on your favourites across make-up, skincare, haircare and fragrance

Best Black Friday laptop deals – there are hundreds of pounds to be saved on laptops from big-name brands such as Apple, Microsoft and HP

Best Black Friday TV deals – update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price

Best Black Friday fashion deals – whether it’s a pair of boots or a coat, treat yourself to some wardrobe essentials

Best Black Friday kids’ toys deals – get your Christmas shopping done and dusted with offers from Disney, Lego, Playmobil and more

Best Black Friday sports deals – kit out your home gym or build your winter workout wardrobe

Best alcohol Black Friday deals – whether you’re a fan of gin, vodka, tequila, beer or wine, you’ll be able to bag a bargain

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – whether it’s the OLED, lite or original you’re after, level up with these discounts

Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big discounts on brands such as Emma, Eve Sleep and Simba

Best Black Friday Aldi deals – the budget supermarket is expected to slash prices on big-ticket items like the Nintendo Switch

Best Amazon Black Friday deals – our pick of the best bargains from the millions out there

Best Apple Black Friday deals – discover rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers, from AirPods to iPhones

Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Boots Black Friday deals – there’s no better time to save on beauty, skincare, electric toothbrushes and more

Best Currys PC World Black Friday deals – for everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best Black Friday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high street stalwart will have great prices on fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.