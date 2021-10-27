Phone networks like EE often roll out special deals and discounts for Black Friday. We’re likely to see lowered prices on contracts for smartphones, plus deals on smartwatches, laptops, tablets and more.

But before we dig deeper into what EE has planned for Black Friday 2021, we should remind you that the shopping event of the year takes place on 26 November 2021, and will see retailers like Argos, Currys, Amazon and John Lewis & Partners lower prices on a huge range of items. This includes technology and gaming, but also beauty products, toys, home appliances and much more besides.

The IndyBest team will be with you right throughout the Black Friday and Cyber Monday period, which now often starts weeks ahead of the main day on 26 November, gathering up the best deals and bringing them straight to you. Be sure to bookmark this page for all the latest information.

Does EE take part in Black Friday?

Yes, EE takes part in Black Friday. We can be sure of this because the phone network already has a page on its website saying as much. There are no specific details just yet, but EE says shoppers can “expect more deals, discounts and downright incredible savings from us”.

EE points out how last year’s Black Friday sale saw offers on a range of Apple and Samsung products. This year, shoppers can also expect deals on laptops, tablets, smartwatches and SIM-only plans from EE.

Read more:

Does EE take part in Cyber Monday?

There’s no specific mention of Cyber Monday 2021 on EE’s website just yet, but it’s entirely likely that the Black Friday deals will extend over the weekend and into Monday.

For 2021, Cyber Monday lands on 29 November. Historically this was a day when online retailers ran sales, after physical stores had offered discounts across the Black Friday weekend. But now there is less distinction between the two events. All you need to know is, most retailers (including phone networks like EE) will be offering discounts for much of the week, spanning the weekend and Cyber Monday too.

How much is EE’s Black Friday discount?

We don’t know the details just yet, but as soon as the sales begin you can be sure that the IndyBest team will be here to share the best ones with you. As well as EE offering Black Friday deals on its own website, it is also likely that smartphone websites such as Currys (formerly Carphone Warehouse) and Mobile Phones Direct will have Black Friday promotions of its own, including deals on EE products and services.

It is likely that EE’s Black Friday discounts will see contract prices cut, monthly data allowances increased, upfront handset fees lowered, and extras like headphones and fitness trackers thrown in for free.

When is EE’s Black Friday sale in 2021?

Black Friday 2021 takes place on 26 November. EE’s website mentions that date, so for now it looks like the networks’ discounts will begin on the Friday itself.

That said, retailers love kicking off their Black Friday sales earlier and earlier, with some starting earlier in the week, or even an entire month early, as Amazon did in 2020. We wouldn’t be surprised if EE brings that date forward, especially if rivals like Vodafone, O2 and Sky Mobile ramp up the Black Friday hype and start cutting prices early.

What was in EE’s Black Friday sale last year?

Last year, EE’s Black Friday sale saw deals on Apple and Samsung smartphones, plus laptops, tablets, smartwatches and SIM-only plans. The sale also included £25 Amazon gift vouchers, free delivery on all orders, 10 per cent off tablet plans, and a 20 per cent discount for students.

Other deals included an £8 monthly saving on a £31 Google Pixel 4a (£299, Currys.co.uk) plan, and a deal on the Samsung Galaxy s20 (£494.99, Amazon.co.uk) that lowered the total contract cost by £462.

Let’s hope we’ll see more deals like these on our favourite smartphones for 2021. Check back here for more details on the best discounts as we find them.

