Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

As a beauty editor, I spend more time than most deep-diving into products and scrutinising reviews to try and work out which items really are worth the money. So, when Black Friday rolls around, bringing with it the chance to bag a bargain, of course, I’m heading straight to the big-ticket beauty items. Top of my list this year is a ghd wet-to-dry styler Black Friday deal.

Unsurprisingly, my sights are set on ghd. Why, you ask? Well, in the 20-plus years the hair-styling brand has been around, it’s built up quite the reputation for being one of the best go-to’s for hair straighteners, hair driers, curlers and more.

Ghd is the equivalent of a Ferrari for many a beauty buff. So much so that at age 14, I asked for my first set of hair straighteners for Christmas and, in true spoiled teenager form, burst into tears when unwrapping a different brand of hot tools, prompting my mum to go out on Boxing Day and swap them for the said worshipped ghd’s. Sorry, Mum.

Now, armed with my own pay cheque and an itch to save on something long-lasting in this year’s Black Friday sale, ghd is back on my wishlist. And, after reading beauty expert Lucy Partington’s rave review of the brand’s wet-to-dry styler, best believe I want in on the action.

Keep reading below to see just why Lucy loves this product and why I’m adding it (and probably one for my mum, as payback) to my basket, especially now there’s a sweet saving of £60, plus a free gift in the ghd Black Friday sale.

Follow live: The best Black Friday deals as they drop

Ghd duet style hot air styler: Was £379, now £319, Ghdhair.com

(Ghd)

The ghd duet style hot air styler was released earlier this year, so this is the first time the hot tool has made it into the brand’s virtual bargain bucket. You can currently save £60 or 15 per cent on the all-new hair tool. Even better, when you use the discount code “GHDXBF” at the checkout, you’ll also receive a free ghd bodyguard heat protect spray worth £15.16.

Promising wet to styled hair within minutes while ridding the need to blow dry and style as two separate steps, beauty expert Lucy Partington called it “revolutionary” in an in-depth review of the new trusty tool.

“The ghd duet style appliance uses air-fusion technology, combining hot air flow and four smart, heated styling plates – which allow the hair to be dried and styled simultaneously,” Lucy explained, adding that the “plates contain infinity sensors that predict your hair’s needs, to maintain an optimal low styling temperature as you work your way from the root to the tip”.

“​​Claims on this tool are big: not only is ghd saying that users will get up to 48 hours of unprecedented softness in hair, but there’s a no-damage promise, too,” she added. She finished off her rave review by noting that she was “super impressed with the ghd duet styler”, which replaced two existing tools, and that “the promise of reduced heat damage is a huge selling point, too”.

Consider me sold. And, if it’s anything like the aforementioned Christmas chaos causing straighteners, it’s sure to last for an incredibly long time, too. In fact, I still have them more than a decade later.

If the duet styler doesn’t take your fancy but you’re still looking to get in on the ghd Black Friday action, the brand is offering up to 35 per cent off hair dryers, straighteners, hot brushes and more.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discount codes on beauty, try the links below:

Looking for more beauty bargains? Take a look at our guide to the best Black Friday beauty deals